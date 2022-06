Switch to wi-fi to make your calls when the mobile signal blinks out. Some areas are total dead zones when it comes to mobile phone signals but they have pretty good wi-fi coverage. If that’s the case with you, and you’re always losing your phone signal, you can consider switching to wi-fi calls instead. This is where you can make (and receive, depending on your carrier) calls over your wi-fi signal. Here’s how to enable wi-fi calling on your iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO