Orange County, CA

Garden Grove helps community understand homelessness through Homelessness 101 class

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

The City of Garden Grove, in collaboration with Orange County United Way and United to End Homelessness, is hosting a free virtual Homelessness 101 class to provide information and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about homelessness in...

localocnews.com

localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Park Renovations, Homelessness Dashboard

To provide additional information to the community on the City’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness, we have created the homeless data dashboard, a quick reference guide available on the web, updated monthly. The dashboard contains year-to-date information on the number of individuals served, the number of nights homeless individuals...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OC Community Foundation’s ‘Stand & Salute’ Giving Day on June 23 Supports Veterans and Military Families

On June 23, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host “Stand & Salute,” a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $175,000 for five local nonprofits serving veterans and their families in Orange County. According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, veterans...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Aquatic Center Hosts Innovative Teen Inner Strength Camp June 27 – August 4

Middle school and high school students dealing with common mental health-related issues like anxiety, depression, peer conflict, and family challenges have an opportunity to participate in a six-week summer camp starting June 27 hosted by the Newport Aquatic Center and led by noted athletes and professional clinical counselors specializing in mental wellness.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Government
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Garden Grove, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach women’s group gives $115K to support frontline nonprofits

Impact Giving, a Laguna Beach women’s fundraising collective, distributed $115,000 to five Southern California nonprofits at its 13th annual awards gala on June 2. A top award of $30,000 went to Be Well OC, a county-led coalition introducing communities to the Mobile Crisis Response Team that aims to make mental health care more accessible, compassionate, and responsive. Each team consists of two crisis counselors who work alongside law enforcement and are trained to assess and stabilize adults and adolescents experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Orange County Power Authority Faces Leadership Crisis, Calls for Audit

The Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), the region’s new energy provider, is facing a crisis of leadership and a call by the Irvine City Council to audit the agency. OCPA is a community choice energy agency that was established to give member cities a greater mix of renewable energy. Currently, OCPA’s members include Irvine, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Buena Park, and unincorporated areas of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

City Adopts Water Use Restrictions

To address the ongoing statewide drought, Fullerton City Council adopted new water use restrictions on June 7 for both residential and commercial customers. These restrictions went into effect on June 10. The following information is also available on the city website: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/water-system/conservation/faqs. What are the mandatory water use restrictions?. No...
FULLERTON, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.
IRVINE, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
localocnews.com

Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 20, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

La Habra: Best Places to visit La Habra, CA

La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
LA HABRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa approves first cannabis retail dispensaries

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Costa Mesa is readying to be a cannabis hub. A couple of years after residents voted in favor of Measure Q, which allowed licensed cannabis retail storefronts and delivery to operate in the city, the Costa Mesa planning commission approved the first conditional use permits for two storefront retail cannabis businesses.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

How Orange County is Celebrating Juneteenth

Last year, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. In California last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance.” However, California has yet to make it a state holiday where state workers are able to take a new paid day off. State employees may take the day off on June 19 instead of using their annual personal holiday on another day.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

