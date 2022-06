JACKSON/LAWRENCE CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company plans to close sections of S.R. 58 starting in mid-July, to complete a series of small structure replacements between S.R. 135 and S.R. 446 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The road was originally scheduled to close in early May but has again been delayed due to utility conflicts. State Road 58 will close for up to 30 days at each of the following locations:

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO