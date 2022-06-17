ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Caught on camera: Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting captured on dashcam

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man driving home from work captured dashcam video of an overnight drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale. The shooting happened near the VIP Liquors store at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 5th Avenue. The driver, who shared the video with Local 10...

