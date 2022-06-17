ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso man arrested for luring minor in sexual activity

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5XM8_0gELZdJu00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man is off the street and behind bars Friday after being arrested and charged with luring a minor.

41-year-old Shamsadean Jermaine Bowie was arrested on June 16, 2022 by the FBI’s El Paso Office and charged by a federal criminal complaint filed yesterday with one count of Coercion or Enticement of Minor.

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said, “I am proud of the work done by FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force to ensure that another child predator was taken off the streets. People that prey upon the innocence of our children will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force along with US Army CID is investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Winters is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

Upon conviction, Bowie faces 10 years up to life in federal prison per count.

A criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of June 17

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating body found in West El Paso apartment

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a body found at an apartment complex in West El Paso. KTSM photographers say there was heavy police presence off of the 100 block of Festival Drive. El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and medical examiners were on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Juarez Denny’s restaurant victims identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to the latest violent incidents in Juarez, an urgent security meeting was called to analyze the events and strengthen the police operations. Authorities maintain that this violent event is a consequence of the war between criminal groups for drug control in the area. The identities of the victims were […]
KTSM

LCPD continue investigating Wednesday’s shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department continues investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 15 that injured a 39-year-old man. LCPD do not want to release that name of the victim who is currently in the hospital and in stable condition, but say that they have identified a person of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police apprehend man wanted for homicide

ANTHONY, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, June 15, the Anthony Texas Police Department assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task force apprehended Alejandro Salas, a wanted fugitive for a homicide that occurred in Anthony, New Mexico back in March. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility and will be extradited to […]
ANTHONY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Violent Crime#Fbi#El Paso Office#Us Army Cid#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

EPCSO has one of their own graduate from FBI Academy

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey announced that Lieutenant Correy Harrison of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Lieutenant Caleb Lacey with the Odessa Police Department, have graduated from the FBI National Academy Class #282. The graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the 17-county region […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 at Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at I-10 W. and Resler Drive. Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene as they work to determine what […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MOWW Greater El Paso Chapter Commander to receive honor

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Current El Paso Chapter Commander of The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), Lieutenant Colonel (LTC), US Army (Ret) Jesus Beltran, will be honored with the award of the Order’s Gold Patrick Henry Medal. According to the chapter, The Gold Patrick Henry Medal is MOWW’s third highest award and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Unidentified man struck, killed on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian who was trying to cross I-10 for unknown reasons, was struck and killed by a truck Wednesday night. El Paso Police Department officials say the incident happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on I-10 East, near Giles Road, when a 2007 pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Jose Luis Vazquez […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

FBI offers seminar to protect elders from fraud scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Elder Fraud crime levels have increased over the last five years in the country. The FBI El Paso Field Office is partnering with Harvest Christian Center and will be hosting an in-person and web livestream event today to educate the community in this topic. The elder community has become less […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Homeless man drowns after Thursday’s storms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Otero County Prison donates crochet items to Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week. Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital. Mrs. Vasquez who is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still low

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Epstrong.org, COVID-19 is making a bit of a comeback in the Sun City. Just one month ago the Borderland saw 89 new cases, this month there are 256. Dr. Armando Meza, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech says we have been seeing this increase since the beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD takes awards in production and communications

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) took home 17 awards it says for various degrees of excellence in graphic design, videos, writing, publications, and marketing/ recruitment from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). According to the district they’re the top earners of such awards throughout El Paso. The awards […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annunciation House to close down Casa de Refugiado shelter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with Annunciation House have announced the date for when they will be closing their Casa de Refugiado shelter. Executive director Ruben Garcia announced that July 31st is when the shelter will be closing, citing multiple reasons as how and why they came to this decision. Garcia explained that this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrant encounters set new monthly record in May

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The number of migrant encounters at U.S. borders again reached a monthly all-time high in May, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Nationwide, border authorities encountered migrants 273,309 times in May, representing a 4 percent increase from the 261,780 migrant encounters in April. March […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy