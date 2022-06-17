ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-26W

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two lanes on I-26 Westbound are closed following a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT reported the crash is near Exit 215 and Dorchester Road.

The two left lanes are closed.

No additional information has been reported.

