POTUS

Bill Clinton Discusses Aliens, Reveals Sending Agents To Area 51

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Bill Clinton received a question about Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) during an interview with James Corden. He shared some information about the subject, including some of his experiences during his time as the President of the United States.

Bill ClintonHayden Schiff/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY

The Sun released a report on the matter, discussing the exchange on “The Late Late Show.” As noted, the former leader admitted to sending agents to Area 51 to ensure “there were no aliens.”

The conversation about the topic began when the show’s bandleader, Reggie Watts, asked Clinton’s “viewpoint” on the matter, causing some people from the audience to laugh. But, the former U.S. President reportedly turned to them and shared, “that’s a legitimate question now.”

