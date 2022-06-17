ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dining with Dad on Father’s Day in Newport Beach

Cover picture for the articleSunday June 19 is Father’s Day, and a handful of Newport Beach restaurants are offering special meals and deals for that special dad. Celebrate Dad with a world-class dining experience at the newly opened A Crystal Cove. The elegant beachside hideaway is open for lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch...

Newport Aquatic Center Hosts Innovative Teen Inner Strength Camp June 27 – August 4

Middle school and high school students dealing with common mental health-related issues like anxiety, depression, peer conflict, and family challenges have an opportunity to participate in a six-week summer camp starting June 27 hosted by the Newport Aquatic Center and led by noted athletes and professional clinical counselors specializing in mental wellness.
Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
Escape Room Era Opens New Christmas Escape Room in Anaheim CA

Anaheim, CA — Adrenaline courses through you as you have one hour to uncover clues, solve riddles and puzzles, and find the greatest toy ever invented to save Christmas for all the boys and girls in the world! You are immersed in Christmas at Franklin’s, one of the escape rooms of Escape Room Era, testing your wits, creativity, speed, and teamwork.
Panoringan: What’s New In Orange County’s Food Halls

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Park Renovations, Homelessness Dashboard

To provide additional information to the community on the City’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness, we have created the homeless data dashboard, a quick reference guide available on the web, updated monthly. The dashboard contains year-to-date information on the number of individuals served, the number of nights homeless individuals...
OC Musicians Jam Online

Music Industry leader MixOne Sound facilitates allow Musicians, preforming artists, and video production to Continue working through the COVID-19 Crisis. Orange County, CA MixOne Sound, based locally in Orange County, has created a unique state-of-the-art stream and broadcast sound stage solution for artists, organizations, creatives and many others. With the ongoing pandemic and abrupt changes in the music industry, artists in Orange County and beyond have been forced to quickly pivot into mostly online formats of performance and promotion. MixOne Sound is bringing artists content to their audience while also adhering to social distancing and group gathering guidelines. Most people in the industry work as independent contractors and don’t qualify for unemployment insurance.
How Orange County is Celebrating Juneteenth

Last year, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. In California last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance.” However, California has yet to make it a state holiday where state workers are able to take a new paid day off. State employees may take the day off on June 19 instead of using their annual personal holiday on another day.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 20, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of June 2022

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of June 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Man killed in collision between pick-up and Toyota Corolla in Long Beach

On June 18, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Termino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between two vehicles which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel on scene and rendering...
OC Community Foundation’s ‘Stand & Salute’ Giving Day on June 23 Supports Veterans and Military Families

On June 23, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host “Stand & Salute,” a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $175,000 for five local nonprofits serving veterans and their families in Orange County. According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, veterans...
City of Lakewood commemorates and honors Juneteenth

In keeping with the ideals of Lakewood’s Community Dialogue on Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Lakewood Mayor Steve Croft has issued a proclamation on behalf of the entire City Council honoring Juneteenth. The proclamation reads in part: “…WHEREAS, the horrors and human indignity of slavery forever remain a part...
Coast District appoints Elizabeth Dorn Parker as Trustee for Area 5

The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Elizabeth Dorn Parker to serve as Trustee for Area 5 through December 9, 2022. Her term will begin on July 9, following the retirement of David A. Grant. The selection of Dr. Parker was made during a special meeting of the Board on June 15, following an open search.
Orange County CHP offices unite to enhance safety for all motorists on I-5

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Santa Ana, Westminster, and San Juan Capistrano Area offices recently collaborated on a traffic safety campaign focused on reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. This coordinated education and enforcement effort was created to enhance safety efforts on Orange County roadways, while continuing to make California a safe place to live, work, and travel.
Capo Unified Board Halts Putting Dana Hills Bond Measure on November Election Ballot

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Terry Thompson named new varsity softball coach at Cypress High School

Terry Thompson, new head softball coach at Cypress. (Photo courtesy Cypress athletics). Terry Thompson has been named the new head softball coach at Cypress High School, according to Athletic Director Jeffrey Russell. Thompson replaces Kevin Dull, who stepped down as coach after five seasons, Russell said. Dull was 74-49-1 at...
