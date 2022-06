LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On June 6th the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs defeated the Watertown Rapids by one run, 1-0. The difference in runs was the same Friday night, but with a lot more scored before, Mohawk Valley winning 15-14. In a game where the two sides hit a combined six homeruns, the biggest of the night would be the last, a Pete Durocher walk-off solo shot. The game had eight lead changes before settling to it’s final score.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO