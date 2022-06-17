Former chancery clerk sentenced for civil rights violation

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The former chancery clerk of Simpson County was sentenced for a civil rights violation on Friday, June 17.

Staff with the Office of U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Tommy Joe Harvey, 74, was sentenced for events that took place on April 28, 2017. A woman was in court for a child custody hearing when she become upset and left before the hearing was over. She was ordered back into the courtroom, which Harvey overheard. Shortly after, Harvey found her in her car across the street.

Staff said Harvey told one of his employees to bring a can of pepper spray from his office. He told the woman to compose herself and not to drive away or she would be pepper sprayed. Staff said Harvey then pepper sprayed her as she tried to drive away.

They said the woman was then handcuffed by deputies and while being taken back to the courthouse, Harvey sprayed her several more times with pepper spray.

He pled guilty to the events on February 23, 2022. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.

Harvey was the Simpson County Chancery Clerk from 2004 to May 31, 2022.

