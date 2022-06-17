ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Former chancery clerk sentenced for civil rights violation

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtoTp_0gELYdM700

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The former chancery clerk of Simpson County was sentenced for a civil rights violation on Friday, June 17.

Staff with the Office of U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Tommy Joe Harvey, 74, was sentenced for events that took place on April 28, 2017. A woman was in court for a child custody hearing when she become upset and left before the hearing was over. She was ordered back into the courtroom, which Harvey overheard. Shortly after, Harvey found her in her car across the street.

Teen stepson accused of killing Delta State professor

Staff said Harvey told one of his employees to bring a can of pepper spray from his office. He told the woman to compose herself and not to drive away or she would be pepper sprayed. Staff said Harvey then pepper sprayed her as she tried to drive away.

They said the woman was then handcuffed by deputies and while being taken back to the courthouse, Harvey sprayed her several more times with pepper spray.

He pled guilty to the events on February 23, 2022. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.

Harvey was the Simpson County Chancery Clerk from 2004 to May 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Madison County gives Gluckstadt $68K for police radios

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt received a $68,974.10 grant from Madison County to purchase police radios. The Northside Sun reported the cost of the radios and associated costs are not included in the city’s budget, unlike most established cities. Mayor Walter Morrison asked Madison County for help in paying for the radios […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff deputy under investigation by Mississippi Attorney General’s office in connection with case from 2021

A Mississippi sheriff deputy is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. The Prentiss Headlight reports that Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff T. C. Cooley has been placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Ron Strickland effective June 16. Cooley is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office regarding...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Simpson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Simpson County, MS
Government
Magnolia State Live

Citizens need to ‘police the police’ — Gun club leader calls for accountability in case of Black Mississippi delivery driver allegedly being shot at by white men

About 30 people with the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club, Black Panther Party and New Black Panther Party crisscrossed the city of Brookhaven on Friday in pursuit of justice for D’Monterrio Gibson. They started at Bicentennial Park before driving to the Lincoln County Courthouse....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman that had been reported missing Sunday morning has been found and is safe, HPD reported Sunday evening. Tania K. Osorio, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said. According to family...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Foxworth, MS – Sandra Harris Killed in Car Crash on SR-586

At about 11:40 a.m., deputies from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to reports of a fatal collision on State Route 586 in Foxworth after a 2008 Ford Escape left the paved portion of the roadway and struck a culvert. An occupant of the vehicle, 62-year-old Sandra Harris, a resident of...
FOXWORTH, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Harvey
WJTV 12

MHP responds to deadly crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old Mendenhall man. The crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, was traveling south […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Possible porch package theft in Jones County resolved

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As it turns out the case of the purloined porch package in Jones County was merely the act of a good Samaritan gone wrong. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department had sent out a notice Friday afternoon, asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera committing a possible porch theft at a residence on Mississippi 29 south near Ellisville.
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chancery#Civil Rights#The Office Of U S#Delta State#Nexstar Media Inc
WDAM-TV

A historical Ellisville lynching remembered

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The good, the bad and the ugly parts of history all have a place in this world. Today, June 17, the historical 1919 lynching of an Ellisville man was acknowledged and remembered by the state of Mississippi. People gathered on the side of highway 11 in...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two charged with drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after Pike County deputies said they found about 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. Deputies said they stopped a car on Interstate 55 North near Exit 8 for a traffic violation on Monday, June 13. They said they found the 15 […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Ellisville to redistrict due to population growth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Ellisville will be redistricting after the 2020 Census showed its population grew by about 200 people. The Laurel Leader Call reported the issue was brought to the Ellisville Board of Aldermen by Richard Donovan during a recent board meeting. The newspaper reported the populations of Wards 1 and […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Juneteenth festival offers rental, bill assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Juneteenth celebrations that took place in Jackson is the “Sankofa Juneteenth Vendor Village” event at the New Horizon Hill Complex on Ellis Avenue. Many of the vendors offered rental assistance, bill paying assistance and food. “The point is we should get outside of our church walls and extend […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi communities are commemorating Juneteenth with events ranging from history-themed dinners to live music performances to street festivals. Most gatherings aim to tell a story about the significance of the nation’s newest federal holiday. “Juneteenth is not just a celebration of food and art. It’s a celebration of substance,” said Reena Evers-Everette, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy