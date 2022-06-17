ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montessori Center School Career Fair

 2 days ago

Montessori Center School is now hiring Assistant Teachers, Admissions Director, and a Computer Specialist.

Santa Barbara Independent

Mesa Modern With a View

All it took, they say, was one of those breathtaking doses of natural splendor Santa Barbara is famous for. From the balcony of their blufftop home, Glennis and Jim Malcolm recently flashed back to that fateful autumn day in 2010. They had been house hunting nearby. For fun, their real estate agent urged them to take a look at an oceanfront fixer-upper outside their budget.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Obstetricians Respond to "Santa Barbara's 'Unicorn' OB Calls It Quits"

To the editors of Santa Barbara Independent and Edhat.com,. The OB/GYN community feels compelled to respond to the June 16 article, “Unicorn OB Calls It Quits.” We would like the opportunity to correct some of the misinformation, and address what we believe is a mischaracterization of our community’s experienced and compassionate OB/GYN physicians and staff members.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara City African American/Black Historic Context Statement Draft Available

How can the built history of a community play a role in helping uplift African-American and Black people today? A unique collaboration of social justice leaders, City planners, and cultural resources specialists in Santa Barbara offers a promising response — and a model for other cities — by uncovering its Black history, one overlooked and even intentionally hidden for decades.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Radio Station Owner Dies Paragliding

The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DA Charges Man with Arson in Hollister Ranch Fire

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that charges have been filed against 30-year-old Edward Junior Macklin. Mr. Macklin is charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts, including Arson of a Structure or Forest, in violation of Penal Code Section 451(c), for an incident in and around the Hollister Ranch Area, between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon, on March 12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Exit Interview: Retiring SBPD Chief Says "Work is Not There" to Warrant Full-Time Watchdog for Cops

In the early 1970s, Santa Barbara Police Chief Barney Melekian was unhappily working in a bank, when he experienced an epiphany while watching an episode of "Adam-12." A big fan of the iconic, seven-season, TV show about L.A. cops ,the chief recalled in precise detail the specific program that changed his life, a half-century after it aired.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

3rd Annual Dolphin Dive Festival

Please join us on July 9th at Chase Palm Park for fun, food, live music, kids' activities, and dolphin races!. Enter for a chance to win $2,500 and other prizes at sbdolphindive.com. (Click "adopt a dolphin") The 3rd annual Dolphin Dive event will be fun for the whole family. Proceed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Carpinteria Valley Cannabis Approaches a Milestone

This summer, cannabis growers will likely hit the county’s 186-acre cap on zoning permits in the Carpinteria Valley, now the largest greenhouse pot-producing region in California. It’s a milestone that will trigger two critical deadlines: one of perhaps six months, officials say, for “legal-nonconforming” operators without permit approvals to...
CARPINTERIA, CA
NewsBreak
Education
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 Fiesta Ranchera Slideshow

Scroll through the above photos by Fritz Olenberger. Fiesta Ranchera is the official opening of Old Spanish Days Fiesta's summer season. The event took place this past Thursday at Rancho La Patera and Stow House with a bevy of appetizers and desserts, local beer and wine, and signature margaritas. Guests...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vegetation Fire 4510 Foothill Rd Carpenteria

This is the Ranch Incident. Sounds like only an acre. Hold on any fixed wing. Millimesa: the twitter feed above has a couple images. Several engines, 2 dozers and 2 water tenders. tagdes Jun 17, 2022 04:13 PM. Also City Fire and County crew. tagdes Jun 17, 2022 04:17 PM.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Concerts in the Park are Back!

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is excited to emerge from the pandemic and announce the return of the Concerts in the Park for the 21st season. The wildly popular summer concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 7 with Santa Barbara’s favorite 80’s tribute band, The Molly Ringwald Project.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Fire At Ventura Homeless Camp

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire) Ventura City firefighters have extinguished a small vegetation fire at an illegal homeless camp between the Ventura Keys and the southbound 101 Freeway Saturday night. It was reported on private property shortly before 10 PM in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Street. When...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

2 people fatally shot on train station platform in Oxnard

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for fatally shooting two people who were seated on a bench on a train station platform in Oxnard. Officers responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center around 6:30 a.m. following a report of two people bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrived on scene, officers located the victims who had both been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were described as a 34-year-old woman and 66-year-old man. Their names have been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Anyone with any information was encouraged to call Det. Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645. Police also said that, as with other homicides in the city of Oxnard, a reward of $25,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible. 
OXNARD, CA
Lompoc Record

Rape charges dropped against movie producer in Santa Barbara County

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a Hollywood movie producer accused of sexual assault after the District Attorney's Office lost jurisdiction in the case last week, according to officials. David Guillod, 55, of Sherman Oaks, was initially charged June 12, 2020 with 21 sexual assault-related...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s ‘Unicorn’ OB Calls it Quits

This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is the first in an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Dr. Melissa Drake, a highly sought after Santa Barbara OB-GYN known for her progressive approach to women’s healthcare, announced she is closing her practice at the end of the month. Drake cited personal medical issues and a desire to spend more time with her family as the reasons for decision, which came as a surprise to her many patients and created a sudden influx of demand on Santa Barbara’s remaining obstetricians.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

