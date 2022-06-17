ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Police looking for Western Henrico auto theft suspects

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU4k0_0gELY7OE00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two suspects who they say stole vehicles in the city of Richmond and in the Wyndham area of Western Henrico.

According to police, officers responded to Summer Court Way in the Wyndham area on Thursday, June 16 to recover an SUV that had been stolen in Richmond.

Chesterfield vandalism suspect accused of slashing over 50 tires arrested

Two other vehicles were stolen in the Wyndham neighborhood, one of which was on the 12000 block of Summer Court Way and the other was on the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace. Both vehicles were recovered near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond’s Southside.

It is believed that these thefts took place between the evening of Wednesday, June 15 and the early morning of Thursday, June 16.

Virginia state trooper strikes, seriously injures pedestrian in Suffolk

Police obtained footage of two people at a grocery store on Jahnke Road who they believe to be connected to these vehicle thefts. Anyone who recognizes them or has any information related to these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richmond-area drivers are asked to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to never leave vehicles unattended with the keys inside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Cars
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Wyndham, VA
NBC12

Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified and arrested the man suspected of stabbing two people in their home on Wednesday evening. Police cars were lined up in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Street following a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Henrico police investigate vehicle thefts

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating several incidents where cars were stolen on Thursday. Henrico officers were called on June 16 to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen from the City of Richmond. Police said two more vehicles were...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Suffolk Police#Vandalism#Property Crime#Summer Court Way#Barnsley Terrace#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old seen last Thursday. Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen on June 16 in Glen Allen. She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs. She also has scars on her knees and legs.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy