Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Another rehab start Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lodolo (back) will make a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Hiura's tiebreaking HR in 7th lifts Brewers over Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI -- — Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a battle of long balls on Friday night for their third win 13 games. Hunter Renfroe's three-run homer in the fourth and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Picks up third win

Senzatela (3-3) earned the win against the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out three and walking two over six innings. Despite giving up six hits and two walks, Senzatela was able to limit the damage to just one earned run, which came on a solo shot from Luke Voit in the second inning. The righty threw 51 of 87 pitches for strikes in the outing. It was Senzatela's third quality start in a row and his fourth this season. He will take a 4.42 ERA into his next appearance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Snaps skid with two homers

Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Walker entered Sunday on an 0-for-15 skid. He snapped that slump in his first at-bat with a 404-foot homer. He added a 413-foot blast in the fourth inning, and it was the first baseman who accounted for both runs on Twins starter Chris Archer's line. Through 66 contests, Walker has 18 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple with a .201/.297/.483 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Joey Votto scratched Friday for Reds, Matt Reynolds added

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been scratched from Friday's lineup against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds haven't provided any additional information at this time. Matt Reynolds has been added to the lineup to play shortstop and hit fifth. Mike Moustakas is now at first base while Kyle Farmer is at designated hitter and batting cleanup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Solid in return

Heaney (shoulder) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings, taking a no-decision versus the Guardians on Sunday. Heaney threw 77 pitches (51 strikes) in his first major-league game since April 17. He limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly after an error in the second inning and an Oscar Gonzalez solo home run in the sixth. It's encouraging to see Heaney find some success quickly in his return -- he's posted a 0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 15.1 innings in three starts this year. He'll be tasked with providing quality performances in the absence of Walker Buehler (elbow). Heaney is projected for a road start in Atlanta next weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Lands on 15-day IL

Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a back injury. Santillan has apparently been dealing with the issue over the last few days and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Art Warren and Alexis Diaz should see more work in the ninth inning while Santillan and Lucas Sims (back) are sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

2 pitchers Blue Jays must add following Hyun-Jin Ryu’s Tommy John surgery

The Toronto Blue Jays are playing well and find themselves 10 games over .500 as of this story’s publication. However, they are still trailing the New York Yankees by 11 games in the AL East. While they have the Wild Card to fallback on, Toronto would prefer to win the division. But losing Hyun-Jin Ryu, […] The post 2 pitchers Blue Jays must add following Hyun-Jin Ryu’s Tommy John surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Steals base in win

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in a 6-2 win Sunday over the Mets. De La Cruz singled and stole second in the second and walked and scored in the seventh. It was the first time he reached base twice in a game since June 1. He is 6-for-46 with 11 strikeouts in his last 14 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL

