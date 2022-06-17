ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Travis Jankowski: Hopes to return in early July

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jankowski (hand) is hopeful that he'll be able to return from the 10-day injured list by the...

www.cbssports.com

TMZ.com

Former NY Mets Prospect Darwyn Encarnacion Dead At 21 After Horrific Car Crash

Former New York Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died following a horrific car crash in the Dominican Republic this week. He was just 21 years old. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV on Wednesday when it tumbled off a bridge and crashed into a ditch below it.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

Imagine if Yankees had traded Gleyber Torres like I asked them to?

If you want to get me started at a social gathering, bring up the Freezing Cold Takes phenomenon and watch my eyes glaze over. What might’ve been designed at first as an opportunity to hold media members accountable for their flagrant pandering to clickbait culture and towheaded pessimism has now become a Twitter persona that just screams, “HAHA, five days ago you thought the Phoenix Suns were gonna win!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees sign reserve infielder to minor league contract

The New York Yankees’ dominance doesn’t mean the general manager Brian Cashman needs to stop finding quality reserve players who can mitigate fatigue down the road. Every now and then, Cashman finds a gem that can serve a specific purpose. On Saturday, the Bombers signed infielder Chris Owings to a minor league deal, according to Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (28-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (43-23, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Marlins +165; over/under is 8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme is being replaced at third base by Jon Berti versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. In 145 plate appearances this season, Guillorme has a .320 batting average with a .790...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Strikes out three times

Plummer struck out in all three of his at-bats Sunday in the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Marlins. The rookie raised some eyebrows at the end of May when he slugged home runs on back-to-back days while driving in five runs, but his opportunities and production have been limited ever since. His start Sunday was only his sixth of June, and Plummer hasn't helped his case for earning more at-bats by going 0-for-20 with nine strikeouts so far this month.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Nick Plummer batting eighth for Mets Sunday

The New York Mets will start Nick Plummer at designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Plummer will take a crack at designated hitter and bat eighth Sunday while J.D. Davis sits. Plummer has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for today's contests. While he is only batting .154...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Picks up third win

Senzatela (3-3) earned the win against the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out three and walking two over six innings. Despite giving up six hits and two walks, Senzatela was able to limit the damage to just one earned run, which came on a solo shot from Luke Voit in the second inning. The righty threw 51 of 87 pitches for strikes in the outing. It was Senzatela's third quality start in a row and his fourth this season. He will take a 4.42 ERA into his next appearance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Snaps skid with two homers

Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Walker entered Sunday on an 0-for-15 skid. He snapped that slump in his first at-bat with a 404-foot homer. He added a 413-foot blast in the fourth inning, and it was the first baseman who accounted for both runs on Twins starter Chris Archer's line. Through 66 contests, Walker has 18 homers, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple with a .201/.297/.483 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

