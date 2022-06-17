ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrMWr_0gELXbcs00

JUNE 11-17, 2022

From a wedding in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, to the devastation wrought by massive floods in and around Yellowstone National Park, to a visit by European leaders Kyiv, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Mikhail Baryshnikov on criticizing Vladimir Putin: "I will be 75 years old. What have I to lose?"

World-renowned ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov made international headlines when he defected from the Soviet Union in 1974. He has remained largely non-political ever since. Now, Baryshnikov tells Anthony Mason in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," that he can no longer stay silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The interview will be broadcast June 19 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A week of ruins and ruined lives in Ukraine

There is life amid the ruins in Ukraine, but there are so many ruins, and life is so fraught.In the course of the last week, Associated Press photographers captured images of a man peering upward through the hole in a roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk; of another, his arms opened wide as he looks up at the wreckage of his Bakhmut home, damaged in Russian night shelling.; of boys playing in the shadow of a wrecked apartment building in Irpan.But there also are lives in ruins. An elderly woman, evacuated from the Lysychansk area, cries out...
PHOTOGRAPHY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy