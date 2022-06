As we head into Friday and the upcoming weekend, the overall synoptic pattern will go into an amplification phase, with a deep -2.5 Sigma trough just off the West Coast and an anomalous +2 Sigma ridge located over the Central Plains. This pattern will result in a deep Southerly flow, so gusty weather is expected in our Forecast Area today and Saturday. SW gusts 30 – 40 mph likely in Bishop and Mammoth Lakes. Travel could be impacted from blowing dust along parts of Hwy 395 in both Mono County and Inyo County today. The weekend should see a nice cool down. We finally shake off those breezes next week, as high pressure builds back in…DMATT.

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO