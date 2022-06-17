ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan strawberries and tequila for your love

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s strawberry season in Michigan. There are all kinds of traditional recipes for strawberries, but a recipe from the 1930s is not so traditional in the U.S. Charles H. Baker wrote a book called The Gentleman’s Companion. He gathered recipes for drinks beyond the United States and...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 1

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

KENTUCKY BUTTER POKE CAKE

Kentucky Butter Poke Cake is a delightful twist on a classic butter pecan pound cake! Buttermilk & cream cheese star in this rich, flavorful butter poke cake topped with toasted pecans. This butter pecan poke cake is made with a boxed cake mix which makes it perfect to whip up...
KENTUCKY STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Pick the Juiciest Strawberries at the Store or on the Farm

Don’t waste a moment of strawberry season! Fresh strawberries are juicy and flavorful, and star in a huge variety of delicious recipes. The trick is knowing how to pick strawberries to spot the ripest, most flavorful berries, whether you’re at a u-pick farm, grocery store or farmers market. Here are our tips for buying and storing strawberries.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Axios Detroit

3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, just plug in your location. 1. Heated Pool & JacuzziThis secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.Location: BirminghamCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Kidney-shaped heated poolThis spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.Location: UticaCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Luxurious LagoonThis large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.Location: NorthvilleCost: $85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
DETROIT, MI
pawmypets.com

Last Dog Left In Sanctuary Finally Smiles When He Goes Home

They claim that good things concern those that wait, and no one recognizes that better than Al Capone. At the Ionia Region Animal Sanctuary in Michigan, the 7-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix has waited patiently for a permanent household, however nothing has seemed to stick. Instead, the senior canine stood there...
MICHIGAN STATE
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Robb Report

How to Make a Pimm’s Cup, the Effervescent English Summertime Cocktail

Click here to read the full article. To say the Pimm’s Cup is extremely British is to still somehow understate it. It’s as British as a cup of tea, or as calling fries “chips” and chips “crisps,” or as watching reruns of Blackadder on your mobile whilst queueing politely for the loo. Indeed, as cocktail author and bonafide British person Simon Difford writes of the Pimm’s Cup, “You’ve not properly experienced an English summer until you’ve drunk one of these whilst sheltering from the rain.” While we obviously share a language, this is all sufficiently British that it requires some small...
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

Deviled Strawberries Are the New Deviled Eggs

Sure, you're familiar with deviled eggs ... but have you heard of deviled strawberries? It's an easy, no-bake dessert that's currently trending on TikTok — and it sounds like the perfect summer treat. According to TikTok user @byrontalbott, the first step is to make a strawberry syrup, which will...
RECIPES
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nonprofits match pets with Alzheimer's and dementia patients

Two Michigan nonprofit organizations have partnered to match dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers with support animals.  Team Suzy, a Berkley-based nonprofit focused on assisting those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and Michigan Humane, an animal welfare nonprofit, are working together to pair pets with families in need of support from a companion animal. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient You Might Find In Mexican Coffee

Coffee is a global drink and treatments of it vary as much as any other part of culture. In Mexico, for example, what people add to their coffee varies by heritage and region according to Big Cup of Coffee. Mexicans in the northern part of the nation add dairy and sweeteners in a style that many from the United States are familiar with. The further south you travel, though, the less familiar the coffee becomes. Thus, you might find yourself encountering some preparations foreign to you if you don't spend a lot of time in Mexico.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy