Michigan strawberries and tequila for your love

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, just plug in your location. 1. Heated Pool & JacuzziThis secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.Location: BirminghamCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Kidney-shaped heated poolThis spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.Location: UticaCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Luxurious LagoonThis large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.Location: NorthvilleCost: $85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

