ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

These are the 8 best restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor

By Mona Moore, Chelsea Madden
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPxlT_0gELWfcd00

Columbus foodies, rejoice. This list is just for you.

If you’ve got a hefty appetite and time to spare, check out this list of the best eight restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor.

Mabella’s Italian Steakhouse

14 W. 11th St.

309 reviews, 4.5 rating

According to their website, “Chef Tom Jones serves quality interpretations of classic dishes and daringly ventures into uncharted territories of Italian cuisine.” The menu consists of classic spaghetti, stuffed pastas, grilled chicken Marsala, plenty of steaks and more.

“The most pleasant, well prepared dinner. Lovely atmosphere. You can’t go wrong with this pick. The staff was most professional and added an elegant flare with their excellent service and attention,” writes Karen Dunlap in her TripAdvisor review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqumW_0gELWfcd00
Umbrellas shade the patio at 11th and Bay, 1050 Bay Avenue, in Columbus, Georgia, on June 28, 2021. Madeleine Cook/mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

11th and Bay Southern Table

1050 Bay Ave.

399 reviews, 4.5 rating

11th and Bay Southern Table serves up the best seafood and American cuisine. The restaurant is located in an old cotton warehouse and has a rustic modern feel with its interior, as well as its food. The menu mixes old and new classics, with a southern twist. Dishes such as braised pork belly, shrimp and grits, steaks and seared scallops.

“Hubby and I came in for dinner on our first night in Georgia. This restaurant did not disappoint. Only here for 5 days and may make another stop before heading back home,” wrote Jenn Watts in her review. “The watermelon salad, pork chop, grits, grouper, and service were phenomenal.”

Buckhead Steak and Wine

5010 Armour Road

1,068 reviews, 4.5 rating

At Buckhead Steak and Wine, guests will only be served the best meat, beer and wine. On the menu is lobster risotto, sea scallops, prime rib and some wild game options such as lamb, elk and bison. Buckhead also mixes up some great cocktails such as The Lemonhead with New Amsterdam vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup or Butterbeer with New Amsterdam Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps, Amaretto, Vanilla Cream Soda.

“My wife and I came in for date night and had nothing but the best. From the beautiful interior and romantic vibes then on to the wonderful service,” wrote Leslie Vaughn. “Allison, our server was absolutely wonderful and led us through our dinner perfectly. I highly recommend this place to anyone! Absolutely perfect!”

The Loft

132 Broadway

564 reviews, 4.5 rating

Smoked queso, Thai shrimp tacos, the goat burger, filets and more. The Loft offers top notch contemporary dishes for everyone — the restaurant even offers great vegetarian and vegan options. The Loft also has awesome entertainment and a venue space.

“I have always had great service at The Loft. Filets are great but if you are a chicken lover, the Unstuffed Chicken is the best,” wrote Vickie Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHCpF_0gELWfcd00
Jamie Keating, center, chef and co-owner of Epic Restaurant in Columbus, Georgia, and his staff work dinner service Wednesday evening. This week’s Foodie Friday takes us to Epic, where Nick Wooten was finally able to finish his “walkabout” in search of a place to eat Kangaroo. Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Epic

1201 Front Ave.

231 reviews, 4.5 rating

Located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, Epic is an intimate spot featuring artwork hung around the restaurant from local artist, Teil Duncan. Guests can enjoy the ambience and chow down on a Butcher board with the whole table or veal for yourself. There’s also duck, scallops and halibut, so there’s something for everyone on Epic’s menu.

“I have eaten at EPIC twice now, and I have to say the restaurant is a show stopper! Beautiful décor, top-notch service, and cuisine that would be considered gourmet,” wrote Nicole Kirksey.

Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits

1208 First Ave.

243 reviews, 4.5 rating

Get Plucked Up at Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits — or just order their chicken and biscuits instead. Either way, you won’t be disappointed. Get the fried chicken salad, a biscuit sandwich or a chicken pot pie. This restaurant also offers egg breakfasts, covered biscuits and plenty of jams and jellies to smother or dip your entree.

“I have the biscuit Benedict and it was great. Will go back and order it again. Met a lady there for our first blind date. She said I made a good choice,” wrote Eddie Oliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Cpq6_0gELWfcd00
Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant is one of the best restaurants in Columbus. Image from Minnie's Uptown/Facebook

Minnie’s Uptown

104 Eighth St.

254 reviews, 4.5 rating

If you’re looking for southern cuisine made from scratch, look no further. Minnie’s is known for its hoe cakes and sweet tea, but the fried chicken and salmon patties won’t disappoint either. Reviews on Tripadvisor give Minnie’s Uptown 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Minnie’s has some the best county cooking in Columbus. The folks at my office eat there several times a month. We are never disappointed,” wrote Tony Garland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mGkB_0gELWfcd00
The Black Cow on 12th Street. Chuck Williams/chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

The Black Cow

115 12th St. Suite A

468 reviews, 4.5 rating

The Black Cow takes southern comfort to heart, The menu of “amazin grazin” includes dishes you wish your mama made. Try the lobster tots and the ever popular bacon pimento cheeseburger. Just steps away from the rapids of RushSouth and Whitewater Park, come for the food and stay for the fun with craft beer, signature cocktails and a ride on Lil Rafter the bull.

“Nate was a great sever. Very professional and a hard worker! Thanks for the great service and great food,” wrote Adrianna Bonasera.

Comments / 2

Kay Thompson
2d ago

Apparently you are not familiar, if you picked cpl of these, of Animal Farm. If you have not tried it , you should, its Awesome.

Reply
2
Related
WTVM

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Cor#Cooking#Food Drink#Restaurants#Tripadvisor#Italian#American
WTVM

First day of Mercy Med’s weekly farmer’s market in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public. Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmer’s market setup. Mercy Med initiated planting the produce in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life. Rick and Lynn Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
WTVM

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth. “We...
WTVM

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday afternoon fire has destroyed an under-construction apartment building in Columbus. It happened at Greystone Pointe on Old Guard Road. Multiple crews with Columbus Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. WTVM viewer Heather Smith White caught the blaze on camera:. The relatively new apartment...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Family Amusement Park and Go-Kart Track Coming to Opelika in the Fall

OPELIKA — Auburn and Opelika will always be considered college towns before anything else. The downtown areas of both are primarily targeted for college kids and adults. For many local parents, there isn’t much to do for their kids under the age of 18. That will be changing...
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
1K+
Followers
83
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy