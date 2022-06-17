These are the 8 best restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor

Columbus foodies, rejoice. This list is just for you.

If you’ve got a hefty appetite and time to spare, check out this list of the best eight restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor.

14 W. 11th St.

309 reviews, 4.5 rating

According to their website, “Chef Tom Jones serves quality interpretations of classic dishes and daringly ventures into uncharted territories of Italian cuisine.” The menu consists of classic spaghetti, stuffed pastas, grilled chicken Marsala, plenty of steaks and more.

“The most pleasant, well prepared dinner. Lovely atmosphere. You can’t go wrong with this pick. The staff was most professional and added an elegant flare with their excellent service and attention,” writes Karen Dunlap in her TripAdvisor review.

Umbrellas shade the patio at 11th and Bay, 1050 Bay Avenue, in Columbus, Georgia, on June 28, 2021. Madeleine Cook/mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

1050 Bay Ave.

399 reviews, 4.5 rating

11th and Bay Southern Table serves up the best seafood and American cuisine. The restaurant is located in an old cotton warehouse and has a rustic modern feel with its interior, as well as its food. The menu mixes old and new classics, with a southern twist. Dishes such as braised pork belly, shrimp and grits, steaks and seared scallops.

“Hubby and I came in for dinner on our first night in Georgia. This restaurant did not disappoint. Only here for 5 days and may make another stop before heading back home,” wrote Jenn Watts in her review. “The watermelon salad, pork chop, grits, grouper, and service were phenomenal.”

5010 Armour Road

1,068 reviews, 4.5 rating

At Buckhead Steak and Wine, guests will only be served the best meat, beer and wine. On the menu is lobster risotto, sea scallops, prime rib and some wild game options such as lamb, elk and bison. Buckhead also mixes up some great cocktails such as The Lemonhead with New Amsterdam vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup or Butterbeer with New Amsterdam Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps, Amaretto, Vanilla Cream Soda.

“My wife and I came in for date night and had nothing but the best. From the beautiful interior and romantic vibes then on to the wonderful service,” wrote Leslie Vaughn. “Allison, our server was absolutely wonderful and led us through our dinner perfectly. I highly recommend this place to anyone! Absolutely perfect!”

132 Broadway

564 reviews, 4.5 rating

Smoked queso, Thai shrimp tacos, the goat burger, filets and more. The Loft offers top notch contemporary dishes for everyone — the restaurant even offers great vegetarian and vegan options. The Loft also has awesome entertainment and a venue space.

“I have always had great service at The Loft. Filets are great but if you are a chicken lover, the Unstuffed Chicken is the best,” wrote Vickie Robinson.

Jamie Keating, center, chef and co-owner of Epic Restaurant in Columbus, Georgia, and his staff work dinner service Wednesday evening. This week’s Foodie Friday takes us to Epic, where Nick Wooten was finally able to finish his “walkabout” in search of a place to eat Kangaroo. Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

1201 Front Ave.

231 reviews, 4.5 rating

Located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, Epic is an intimate spot featuring artwork hung around the restaurant from local artist, Teil Duncan. Guests can enjoy the ambience and chow down on a Butcher board with the whole table or veal for yourself. There’s also duck, scallops and halibut, so there’s something for everyone on Epic’s menu.

“I have eaten at EPIC twice now, and I have to say the restaurant is a show stopper! Beautiful décor, top-notch service, and cuisine that would be considered gourmet,” wrote Nicole Kirksey.

1208 First Ave.

243 reviews, 4.5 rating

Get Plucked Up at Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits — or just order their chicken and biscuits instead. Either way, you won’t be disappointed. Get the fried chicken salad, a biscuit sandwich or a chicken pot pie. This restaurant also offers egg breakfasts, covered biscuits and plenty of jams and jellies to smother or dip your entree.

“I have the biscuit Benedict and it was great. Will go back and order it again. Met a lady there for our first blind date. She said I made a good choice,” wrote Eddie Oliver.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant is one of the best restaurants in Columbus. Image from Minnie's Uptown/Facebook

104 Eighth St.

254 reviews, 4.5 rating

If you’re looking for southern cuisine made from scratch, look no further. Minnie’s is known for its hoe cakes and sweet tea, but the fried chicken and salmon patties won’t disappoint either. Reviews on Tripadvisor give Minnie’s Uptown 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Minnie’s has some the best county cooking in Columbus. The folks at my office eat there several times a month. We are never disappointed,” wrote Tony Garland.

The Black Cow on 12th Street. Chuck Williams/chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

115 12th St. Suite A

468 reviews, 4.5 rating

The Black Cow takes southern comfort to heart, The menu of “amazin grazin” includes dishes you wish your mama made. Try the lobster tots and the ever popular bacon pimento cheeseburger. Just steps away from the rapids of RushSouth and Whitewater Park, come for the food and stay for the fun with craft beer, signature cocktails and a ride on Lil Rafter the bull.

“Nate was a great sever. Very professional and a hard worker! Thanks for the great service and great food,” wrote Adrianna Bonasera.