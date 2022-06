A pensioner hit by an electric scooter ridden by a 14-year-old boy has died.Nottinghamshire Police confirmed 71-year-old Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was walking along Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when she was in collision with the privately owned e-scooter on the pavement around 3.50pm on Thursday, 2 June. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries last Wednesday. Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.“He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.“The police investigation is...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO