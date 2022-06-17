VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

One man has died, and another man was sent to the hospital after a boating accident this weekend in Massachusetts. According to Worcester Police, on Saturday at approximately 6:00 p.m., Worcester police responded to a boating incident reported in Lake Quinsigamond at North Regatta Point. Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Worcester Fire Department were searching for two victims who were thrown off a boat. The Worcester Fire Department was able to rescue one of the victims. The 26-year-old year old male was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

