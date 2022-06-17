Here’s how Wake County children under 5 can get the COVID-19 vaccine

Wake County anticipates children 5 year old and younger will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve the vaccine over the weekend.

If approved, Wake County parents will be able to schedule appoints Wednesday evening for appointments that begin Thursday.

“A lot of parents have been waiting for this good news, and we’re excited to be able to offer two safe, effective vaccine options for our young children,” Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said in a news release. “While this age group doesn’t tend to have severe cases of the virus, this added layer of protection will go a long way in preventing serious illness and cases of long COVID for our youngest residents.”

Both vaccines have been ordered, with the Pfizer doses expected to be delivered by early next week. A delivery date for Moderna has not yet been determined, according to the news release.

Wake County has set up a website at wakegov.com/kids for families interested in signing up their children .

How to get appointments?

Vaccines will be available at all five county vaccine clinics. Appointments are required.

Parents can make an appointment, starting Wednesday evening, at wakegov.com/kids or by calling 1-888-675-4567 . The website also has a vaccine locator that will help parents find alternative locations with vaccine appointments.