ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Here’s how Wake County children under 5 can get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYwbj_0gELVOqb00

Wake County anticipates children 5 year old and younger will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve the vaccine over the weekend.

If approved, Wake County parents will be able to schedule appoints Wednesday evening for appointments that begin Thursday.

“A lot of parents have been waiting for this good news, and we’re excited to be able to offer two safe, effective vaccine options for our young children,” Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said in a news release. “While this age group doesn’t tend to have severe cases of the virus, this added layer of protection will go a long way in preventing serious illness and cases of long COVID for our youngest residents.”

Both vaccines have been ordered, with the Pfizer doses expected to be delivered by early next week. A delivery date for Moderna has not yet been determined, according to the news release.

Wake County has set up a website at wakegov.com/kids for families interested in signing up their children .

How to get appointments?

Vaccines will be available at all five county vaccine clinics. Appointments are required.

Parents can make an appointment, starting Wednesday evening, at wakegov.com/kids or by calling 1-888-675-4567 . The website also has a vaccine locator that will help parents find alternative locations with vaccine appointments.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Health
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Wake County, NC
Government
Wake County, NC
Coronavirus
Wake County, NC
Society
Wake County, NC
Vaccines
cbs17

Dog rescue asking for fosters, adopters to help clear shelters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit organization is calling on the community to help with the overwhelming amount of dogs in shelters. Perfectly Imperfect Pups says rescues and shelters are in a state of emergency and desperately seeking help. They say owner surrenders are the highest they have ever...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Human Services#E Holding Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chapelboro.com

VinFast Speeds Toward July Start in Chatham

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker planning a $4 billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Chatham’s Triangle Innovation Point, hopes to begin moving dirt at its 1,977-acre site on or around July 1. First, though, the company must acquire all that land. “We’re still waiting for them to finalize that,” Chatham...
WRAL News

Employee injured in fire at Johnston County restaurant

Johnston County, N.C. — The Johnston County Fire Marshall's investigators told WRAL News Sunday that a woman was seriously injured in an accidental fire that also heavily damaged a Johnston County landmark restaurant. Firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from Popeye's Gas and Grill, on NC...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Mortgage rates up but Triangle housing market has bigger issue

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – People looking to buy a new home are facing an uphill climb that includes increased mortgage rates. “Right now, we’re saying we should have bought six months ago. Personally, I would buy a house right now,” Jessica Dillon said, a Raleigh real estate broker and director of growth and development with Keller Williams Preferred on the Pappalardo team.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
506
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy