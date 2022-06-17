Redistricting - Proposed Ward Map Changes

Nineteen affordable housing developments across Illinois including two in Kane County have been awarded funding to create or preserve 1,023 units of housing for families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The $75,000,000 was approved by the Illinois General Assembly through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP). Fox Valley Apartments...
It doesn’t happen often, but voters in the newly drawn 6th Congressional District have an unusual choice in the Democratic primary. Because of redistricting, two sitting members of Congress are going toe-to-toe for the nomination in the June 28 primary. The district covers the Midway Airport area, Chicago’s Beverly...
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30, to share information and answer questions regarding current site conditions at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. The meeting will be held on site at Hidden Lakes, located at 475 Trout Farm Road in...
The Village of Coal City continues to work towards getting a quiet zone for trains. In an ongoing plight to establish a railroad quiet zone, the Village of Coal City’s municipal budget will cover costs for an engineering firm to perform a diagnostic review of several train crossings in town.
Father's Day is just around the corner and a city in Illinois was ranked as the #1 city in the entire US for single dads, what about this place here in the Land of Lincoln that makes it great for single dads? Here is what they discovered... According to a...
One year ago, a tornado struck multiple suburbs in DuPage County, damaging hundreds of homes and injuring several people. Since then, residents say they are still dealing with the aftermath. On Monday morning, officials in the village of Woodridge plan to observe a moment of silence to mark the anniversary...
Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill held a ceremony last week for about two dozen prisoners who earned a master’s degree in Christian Ministry. This was the first class of graduates of the North Park University’s School of Restorative Arts.
June is Pride Month, meant to be a celebration of the progress of the advancements in LGBTQ+ rights as well as a reminder that there is still more progress to be made. Pride marches are oftentimes as much a parade as they are protests. Bold and controversial stances are often front and center in the message. Aurora Pride, took one of those stances this year..
The Naperville tornado of 2021 still has residents shaken and frustrated a year later. “Thank goodness we were in the one part of the master bedroom that did not get hit by glass,” said homeowner Marie Whirledge, of Nutmeg Lane, one of the streets hit badly during the storm. Her daughter had just came running to their room after hearing all the noise from the storm just moments before the tornado ravaged their home. “She could’ve been in her bedroom, which was completely destroyed.”
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th. The CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 32 the previous week. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with the week before. Folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending group gatherings and to continue the various precautions. For more, go to the dph.illinois.gov website or go to cdc.gov.
Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive. The...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the last day to enjoy Ribfest. Check out the 33rd annual festival at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton from noon to 8 p.m.The band "7th Heaven" is headlining. Admission to the festival is free, but you do have to pay to watch the concerts.
Prosecutors have dismissed a charge against a Woodstock attorney who was accused of vandalizing multiple campaign signs that belonged to Tony Colatorti, who is running for McHenry County sheriff. Robert T. Hanlon, 56, of the 3700 block of Beresford Drive in Woodstock, was charged in February with one count of criminal damage to property, a […]
WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Monday marks one year since a three-block-wide tornado tore through DuPage County, injuring 11 people and damaging hundreds of homes. The tornado, with 140 mph winds, traveled for nearly 16 miles and was on the ground for approximately 20 minutes. The twister touched down in Naperville, Darien and Woodridge. A woman in […]
Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance, at a residence located on Old Mill Ct. in Elgin, around midnight, June 16th. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a family member who told them a 45-year-old living at the residence was not acting normal. After an argument with family members, the female, armed with a knife, barricaded herself in a room that also contained a firearm.
Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
CHICAGO - Chicago is imposing new security requirements on guests attending concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion starting on Wednesday after some high-profile crimes in Millennium Park and the surrounding area, which is popular with tourists. The city said in a press release that guests will not be able to...
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison has tried to define himself as an outspoken critic of government officials who exploit police resources for their personal security. But recent reports by WBEZ radio and Chicago Sun-Times expose his hypocrisy. Morrison received an inordinate amount of formal police security checks of his home in the tiny suburb of Palos Park, where police costs are more than half the village budget.
