Mariners recall four-time All-Star Justin Upton from Triple-A
Upton had been with the Los Angeles Angels from August 2017 until he was designated for assignment, and subsequently released by the club in early April. The four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner signed a one-year deal with the Mariners in mid-May.
Through 12 games with the Triple-A Rainiers, Upton had gone nine-for-45 with two home runs, six RBIs, eight runs scored and six walks. He recorded 17 home runs and 41 RBIs with a .211/.296/.409 slash line in 89 games last season with the Angels.
Seattle and Los Angeles play Game 2 of a five-game series (with a doubleheader on Saturday) on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
