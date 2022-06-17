Mariners recall four-time All-Star Justin Upton from Triple-A

Former Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton (10) has been recalled by the Seattle Mariners. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Upton had been with the Los Angeles Angels from August 2017 until he was designated for assignment, and subsequently released by the club in early April. The four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner signed a one-year deal with the Mariners in mid-May.

Through 12 games with the Triple-A Rainiers, Upton had gone nine-for-45 with two home runs, six RBIs, eight runs scored and six walks. He recorded 17 home runs and 41 RBIs with a .211/.296/.409 slash line in 89 games last season with the Angels.

Seattle and Los Angeles play Game 2 of a five-game series (with a doubleheader on Saturday) on Friday at T-Mobile Park.