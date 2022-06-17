ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers trading for Browns' Baker Mayfield not 'imminent'?

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tccpp_0gELUSAU00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's salary remains a roadblock in any potential trade. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the final full weekend of spring, little has changed regarding the quarterback statuses of the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Carolina remains interested in acquiring a "significant" upgrade over veteran Sam Darnold but only at what it considers to be a reasonable price. Cleveland, meanwhile, now has Deshaun Watson atop its depth chart and wants to trade Baker Mayfield but allegedly isn't yet ready to eat a massive chunk of the fully guaranteed $18.858 million Mayfield is owed for 2022 to complete such a transaction.

It was reported earlier on Friday that the Panthers are still doing "due diligence in terms of looking into" Mayfield as "the football player and the person." Per Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and left little doubt that Mayfield would be in Carolina today if salary wasn't an issue.

"How they [the Browns and Panthers] split the money is very difficult," Rapoport explained. "I know there has been some discussion. I don't get the sense anything is completely imminent right now."

There is currently zero indication the teams have even discussed a potential Mayfield-for-Darnold swap, as some have suggested, and it's believed individuals around the NFL assume both Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually be cut by their employers before training-camp sessions open late next month.

For now, those waiting for the Panthers to trade for either Mayfield or Garoppolo shouldn't hold their breaths.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

All-Pro Joel Bitonio: Baker Mayfield 'was a great player for' Browns

Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows of the Baker Mayfield era with the organization. Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio was there when Mayfield came off the bench to beat the New York Jets in downtown Cleveland in his official pro debut on a Thursday night in September 2018, and the 30-year-old was also on the roster last season as Mayfield struggled while playing through a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered early in the campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in real trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Network#American Football#Browns
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

2 First-Round Picks Still Haven't Signed Their Rookie Contracts

It's been nearly two months since the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas, and yet, there are still a couple of first-round picks that haven't signed their rookie contracts. As of now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange are the only...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make Decison On Pro Bowl Running Back

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in running back David Johnson for a tryout. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future with the team. Johnson revealed that he was unable to sign a deal with the Saints. "Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Lions Fans Have A Right To Be Upset About Matthew Stafford Trade

Last season saw the Detroit Lions start off the season by trading their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to the Rams. In making that trade, the Lions got plenty of draft picks for their franchise quarterback. However, the team who saw an instant benefit in the deal were the Rams, as...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy