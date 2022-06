Two adult men are recovering from wounds they received during a Saturday night stabbing at a Kingsport restaurant and the suspect is taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement. 40 year old Aaron E. Hopson is now charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder following the incident that occurred around nine o’clock Saturday evening at IHOP Restaurant on Stone Drive in Kingsport. According to a police report one of the victims knew Hopson, who fled the scene, but was later apprehended after a brief standoff with Kingsport Police Sunday morning.

1 DAY AGO