New York City, NY

Man Pushed Man Onto Subway Tracks at Grand Central, Police Search for Suspect

NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a suspect who is accused of pushing a man onto the subway tracks at Grand Central Station Friday afternoon. The suspect got into a dispute with...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Daily News

Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday. The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told. The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours target female motorists in New Dorp shopping area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are investigating a pair of carjackings reported less than 24 hours apart in a commercial section of New Dorp. At around 5 p.m. Friday, a male suspect approached an Infiniti G37 sitting idle outside a Northfield Bank, located in a shopping center on the 2700 block of Hylan Boulevard, an NYPD spokeswoman said Sunday. The perpetrator forced a 75-year-old woman out of the car, resulting in minor injuries, and fled in an unknown direction, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect threatened to kill woman during elevator robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
NBC New York

9 People Shot, 1 Killed in Early Morning Harlem Mass Shooting: Police

Police said nine people were shot, including one fatally, after a mass shooting during the early morning hours Monday. Reports of multiple people shot in the area of East 139th St and 5th Avenue came in just after 12:30 a.m. Police who arrived at the scene found five people shot on the footpath along the FDR Highway, just under the Madison Avenue Bridge, according NYPD Chief Brian McGee, the commanding officer of Detective Borough Manhattan North.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

Man thrown onto subway tracks at Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK – An argument on the subway platform ended with one of the people involved being shoved into the subway tracks. It happened just after 4 p.m. on the 7 line platform at Grand Central Terminal. Police say two men got into an argument with one another on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Teen Driver Ejected in Fatal Brooklyn Highway Minivan Rollover: Police

A 16-year-old behind the wheel of a minivan died early Saturday morning after a chain-reaction crash caused the vehicle to rollover and ejected the driver, authorities said. Investigators said the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it clipped a vehicle on Belt Parkway around 2 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Dog Rescued from Inside Hot Car on Upper East Side After Owner Left for Hours: Police

Police smashed the passenger side window of an SUV in Manhattan to rescue a dog that had been locked inside the vehicle for several hours on a hot Friday afternoon. The NYPD was alerted about the vehicle on East 88th Street on the Upper East Side by a caller who said the dog, believed to be an American-Eskimo dog, had been stuck inside the Volvo SUV for hours, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY

