NFL pushing for ‘significant’ suspension for Deshaun Watson: Reports

According to a recent report from The Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL will argue that Browns QB Deshaun Watson should receive a "significant" suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Maske indicates that "significant" means one full season based on a conversation with someone in Watson's camp. A person familiar with the NFL's position declined to give a precise length but said: "significant would be the proper term." The league is hopeful that the entire disciplinary process, including any potential appeal, will be resolved by the start of training camp. (Mark Maske, The Washington Post)
Comments / 0