Cleveland, OH

NFL pushing for ‘significant’ suspension for Deshaun Watson: Reports

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – The NFL is pushing for a “significant” suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to the active civil lawsuits against him, according to reports from The Washington Post. Watson faces...

www.wdtn.com

According to a recent report from The Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL will argue that Browns QB Deshaun Watson should receive a "significant" suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Maske indicates that "significant" means one full season based on a conversation with someone in Watson's camp. A person familiar with the NFL's position declined to give a precise length but said: "significant would be the proper term." The league is hopeful that the entire disciplinary process, including any potential appeal, will be resolved by the start of training camp. (Mark Maske, The Washington Post)
NFL
