ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

By Josh Faiola
KARK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts on Thursday, nearly missing a person inside the store. Video taken...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MA
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Raynham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Police: Man attacked with cane in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a man was attacked with a cane in Providence on Saturday night. Police arrested a 21-year-old man who struck a man in his 40s in the head on West Exchange Street. Officials said he had several lacerations and his injuries are non-life threatening.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tncontentexchange.com

Driver Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Bourne

A car collided with a telephone pole and some shrubs shortly after 1 PM Saturday afternoon on Route 28 South near Jonathan Bourne Drive. Police helped the driver, a 20-year-old woman, out of her vehicle. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was transported to Falmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
BOURNE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car crashes through utility pole, then hits house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car accident is under investigation in Providence after the vehicle crashed through a utility pole, hit a tree, then struck a house. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Ave. The vehicle was badly damaged after the crash. The owner of the house told a 12 News crew […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mansfield man accused of stealing truck from gym parking lot in Norton

NORTON, Mass. — Police arrested a Mansfield man in connection with the theft of a pickup truck from a Planet Fitness in Norton. Michael Lambert, 47, faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B substance (cocaine) and 12 counts of receiving stolen property. Police said he was caught with 12 licenses on him that belonged to other people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#New England#Traffic Accident
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts motorcycle rider seriously injured after crashing into deer on Route 140

A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after a high-speed crash with an animal. According to Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820, Saturday night just after 9:45 p.m., Mansfield Rescue 34 and Engine 33 were dispatched to Route 140 southbound for reports of a motorcycle down. Upon arrival, companies found a...
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yacht captain dies in Rhode Island to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The captain of a boat competing in the Newport Bermuda Race died after he went overboard on the racecourse Sunday. Race officials say Colin Golder, of New Providence, N.J., went overboard about 325 miles from Bermuda. Golder was the captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
FUN 107

New Bedford Mother Heartbroken After Meaningful Package Stolen From Doorstep

A New Bedford mother has been left speechless after a package was stolen from her property on Wednesday that was meant to pay homage to her late daughter. Diva Duarte lost her daughter in 2021. Friday would have been her 19th birthday, and now the banner that she had hoped to hang in her daughter’s honor is in the hands of a thief.
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy