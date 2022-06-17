ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

3 arrested in string of northern Wake County break-ins, burglaries, sheriff says

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m7id_0gELRWo100

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Friday that three people have been arrested in connection with a rash of break-ins and burglaries in northern Wake County.

The sheriff's office said the arrests are related to more than 40 separate cases.

Isaac Joshua Munoz, 20, Keshaun Christopher Byrd, 20, both of Raleigh, and Nelson Gomez Perez, 19. of Durham, are all under arrest.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office also found that a juvenile girl who was with the suspects is a reported missing teen in Pennsylvania. Wake County Child Protective Services and the Department of Homeland Security were notified to assist in her case.

The three suspects have been charged with 17 counts of burglary, 67 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, eight counts of larceny of motor vehicles, four counts of damage to property, nine counts of larceny of firearms and one count of larceny of ammunition.

Twelve Wake County investigators worked on the case and well as other units and experts.

The investigation began when the sheriff's office received "an unprecedented number of calls" regarding thieves entering victims' cars and opening their garage doors, stealing luxury style vehicles, computers, guns, and other personal items. On several occasions, the suspects
were seen on video surveillance cameras .

The suspects were also spotted on two occasions in what appeared to be stolen vehicles from the neighborhoods victimized and they eluded law enforcement at high rates of speed.

All the vehicles that were stolen from Wake County were either eventually recovered the next morning or the next day abandoned at either an apartment complex, downtown Durham, a house under construction or in the middle of the road with the engine running in northern Wake County.

A stolen vehicle was instrumental to a break in the cases.

On Thursday morning, Wake County deputies spotted one of the stolen vehicles and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspects fled the area, but later in the day, deputies saw the stolen vehicle entering an apartment complex. Two people in the car matched the description of the suspects and during the operation, deputies watched three people leaving an apartment and getting into another vehicle.

Shortly after they drove away, deputies stopped the cars and detained the occupants: Byrd, Munoz and the underage teen.

The sheriff said Byrd and Munoz confessed to the crimes. Meanwhile, investigators searched their apartment and found a large amount of evidence including guns, cash, counterfeit money, lawn equipment, electronics, and other items.

"Over the past several weeks, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has used every available deputy and resource to apprehend those responsible for the burglaries," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. "These arrests should send a clear message that this office will use all available resources to go after those who commit criminal acts in our County. Despite the recent arrests, the Sheriff's Office will continue to follow leads to determine if there are other subjects involved in the burglaries. I'm so proud of the work of this office, especially our Criminal Investigative, Technical Operations and Patrol Divisions, did in making arrests in this case."

Both suspects were taken to the Wake County Detention Center. Byrd received a secured bond of $300,000 and Isaac Munoz received a secured bond of $2 million.

Perez, the third suspect, is in the Chatham County Jail, under a $50,000 secured bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges are forthcoming.

Comments / 2

Laura Elliott
2d ago

Why aren't their mug shots included...they deserve no privacy and as a journalist this is pitiful reporting without them.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Employee injured in fire at Johnston County restaurant

Johnston County, N.C. — The Johnston County Fire Marshal's investigators told WRAL News Sunday that a woman was seriously injured in an accidental fire that also heavily damaged a Johnston County landmark restaurant. Firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from Popeye's Gas and Grill, on NC...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot on East Martin Street in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police confirmed someone was shot in the 800 block of the street in a residential area. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was not in custody...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Burglary#County Jail#Firearms
jocoreport.com

Fire Heavily Damages Well-Known Convenience Store

SELMA – Johnston County Fire Marshal investigators reported that a woman was injured Sunday morning in an accidental fire which heavily damaged a landmark Johnston County business. Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the front window of Popeye’s Gas and Grill at 6425 NC Highway 96 North, north...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Raleigh shooting east of downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting just a few blocks east of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Martin Street, according to Raleigh police. A man was seriously injured...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

10-year-old boy drowns at Moore County lake

West End, N.C. — We're working to learn more about the drowning death of a child at a lake in Moore County. Deputies tell WRAL News a 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Auman, near the Seven Lakes West community. West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced on drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses. On December 1, 2021, Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch, 37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police investigating 6 burglaries in townhome community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community. Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8. These thefts occurred late at night,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies, 3 others seriously injured in fiery car wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

9-year-old boy dies after drowning at Moore Co. lake

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A nine-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning at a lake in Moore County. On Saturday at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a drowning call from the Seven Lakes West community near Lake Auman. West End Fire and Rescue, Seven...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man sentenced for robbery of ABC store

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy