BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Travis Vick was already an NCAA team champion at Texas. Now he can add low amateur at the U.S Open to his resume. Vick shot a 3-over 73 at The Country Club on Sunday to finish at 8-over par for the tournament and claim a silver medal from the USGA. Vick also had the winning point for Texas in the national championship earlier this month.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO