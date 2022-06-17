ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors: Keep cool, limit alcohol intake at outdoor events this weekend

By Carly Moore
DENVER ( KDVR ) – There’s a lot going on in Denver this weekend with a large number of outdoor festivals and events scheduled to take place, but with temperatures expected to be in the 80s and 90s in addition to Friday being a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, everyone planning to participate should prepare for extreme heat.

Additionally, alcohol will be served during these events so FOX31 spoke to a local doctor about how the combination of heat and booze can be a dangerous cocktail.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have a couple of cases of not heatstroke but heat exhaustion, and so we have places in there for people to cool down,” Denver’s Greek Festival volunteer coordinator Ryan Glasspool said.

The festival has plenty of shade tents, umbrellas and also an indoor market if the heat just gets to be too much.

Father’s Day weekend: Festivals-galore across Colorado

“We’ve got a paramedic staff. They’re fully trained. I walked into the church and there were stacks and stacks of water,” Glasspool said. “By all means, hydration proclamation is necessary.”

Dr. Eric Hill with HealthOne said people who are drinking alcohol are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Here are the different signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeATk_0gELR3XR00

“​​When you start drinking alcohol, it is actually a diuretic. It actually promotes you to lose more water than you would normally drinking the same amount of anything else. So, even if you pre-hydrate you’re more [likely] to lose more water and get dehydrated much faster,” Hill said.

So, whether you are headed to the Renaissance Festival’s opening weekend, the Juneteenth Music Festival, the Avs watch party, or anything else outside, HealthOne emplores you:

  • To drink plenty of water ahead of and during any outdoor event
  • To replenish electrolytes if you’re sweating a lot
  • To alternate between water and alcoholic drinks throughout the event
  • To take breaks from being in the Colorado sun if possible
Lil’ Stinker blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

“We’re blessed with a low humidity environment, but that can be deceiving. Sometimes … really high heat days, it’s kind of deceiving,” Hill said. ”You don’t necessarily sweat the same way you normally would in a high-humidity environment. So, you’re still losing a lot of water, it’s still evaporating off of you really quickly.”

Despite the scorching sun, many event organizers are thrilled to be back after the pandemic pause.

“We found that in previous years, the lines were long for all the food because it’s the best, the food is fantastic here. However, you wait in line to get one thing and then you wait in line for something else,” Glasspool said. “So, we’ve streamlined that so that you wait in one line, pay, you know, with a debit card really easy and just wait once. That will minimize the time that you’re out in the sun, and hopefully, it’ll maximize the amount of time that you’re dancing with the band.”

