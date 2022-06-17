ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Test your knowledge: June 17 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HG3rf_0gELQrBN00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania officials encouraged residents this week to take advantage of the state’s public transportation options. There is an app that can help Pennsylvanians find public transit options and apply for transportation assistance services. What is the app called?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

A long-running show centered around collectible items will be coming to Valley Forge , Pennsylvania, to film. The taping is part of an eight-city tour, although the exact dates on which the show will be filmed in each location have not been released. Which show is this?

A bill working its way through the Pennsylvania legislature was approved by the House Transportation Committee this week. The bill would allow police to seize what being driven illegally on Pennsylvania roadways?

2022 Father’s Day events in Central Pennsylvania

Catching COVID-19 is no fun, but on the upside, once you’ve recovered from the virus, experts say there is a window of time in which you probably won’t catch it again . How long does that window last?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg-Carlisle area that don’t require a college degree, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook. Which job topped the list?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

The bipartisan push to cut corporate taxes in Pennsylvania, explained

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Amid budget negotiations, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans are weighing a major tax cut on Pennsylvania corporations. The state levies a 9.99% tax on corporate net income, the second-highest rate in the country. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. bill could expand alcohol sales at amusement parks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — During their noon meeting for legislative business, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will discuss and vote on a bill that would allow amusement parks to expand their sale of alcohol. Introduced by State Representative Ryan Mackenzie, the bill would allow the selling of alcohol by utilizing a Public Venue License. The bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining history

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — They say you should walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Jane Welki from Dallas got a chance to do just that at Eckley's Miners Village on Sunday afternoon. And the footsteps she was following belonged to family. "My grandparents were breaker boys, worked in...
DALLAS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Forge, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Matthew Knittel

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano wants to pass legislation allowing teachers to carry guns. He will also talk about how Josh Shaprio was in Harrisburg to pick up an […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How PA gas prices have changed the past week

STACKER — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. In Pennsylvania, it's not so much what you find...
COUDERSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Pennsylvanians
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend

'Saving farmland protects the beauty and productivity of our state, the health of our environment, the vitality of our economy, and our ability to feed a growing population,' Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. The post Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Parents mixed on giving kids under 5 COVID vaccines

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids under five are now eligible to get COVID vaccines. They’ll be available in the Midstate as early as Tuesday. There are a number of parents who are excited to get their toddlers vaccinated but there’s still some hesitation for others. Jessica Vogelsong has three kids under the age […]
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Wolf Continues Push For $2,000 Direct Payments To Pennsylvanians As Prices Soar

​COATESVILLE, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall on Thursday to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
COATESVILLE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gisele Fetterman leads rally against Pittsburgh immigration court closure

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman led a rally outside the City-County Building on June 17 to protest the recent closure of a local immigration court that’s requiring people to travel to Philadelphia to move along their cases. Fetterman was joined by advocacy group Casa San Jose and representatives from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania

Urban legends exist across the globe. Some more sinister than others, the following stories from Pennsylvania will have you locking your doors and looking around every corner. According to lore found on Onlyinyourstate.com, a website dedicated to sharing facts based in your state, a greedy monk worked at a mission in Easton, PA. This monk presumably amassed a fortune of wealth from blackmailing wealthy individuals who confessed their sins to him. Coercive and crafty like a snake, it was over time that the monk became like this until he got noosed for fatally assaulting a frail woman. The mission, however, couldn't rid itself of the evil monk. His body resurrected, transforming into a ghoul. He retreated into the forest and only returned to the mission to feast on the monks left behind. The monks then ran for their lives and escaped the building before it crumbled.
EASTON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy