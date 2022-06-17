Test your knowledge: June 17 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

Pennsylvania officials encouraged residents this week to take advantage of the state’s public transportation options. There is an app that can help Pennsylvanians find public transit options and apply for transportation assistance services. What is the app called?

A long-running show centered around collectible items will be coming to Valley Forge , Pennsylvania, to film. The taping is part of an eight-city tour, although the exact dates on which the show will be filmed in each location have not been released. Which show is this?

A bill working its way through the Pennsylvania legislature was approved by the House Transportation Committee this week. The bill would allow police to seize what being driven illegally on Pennsylvania roadways?

Catching COVID-19 is no fun, but on the upside, once you’ve recovered from the virus, experts say there is a window of time in which you probably won’t catch it again . How long does that window last?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg-Carlisle area that don’t require a college degree, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook. Which job topped the list?

