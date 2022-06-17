VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, June 11, 2022:. Luis A. Vargas-Galvez (27, Lawrence) was taken into protective custody and charged with Possession of a Class B Drug; Possession of a Class E Drug; and Attempted Larceny. A caller reported a man was in his driveway, knocking on his door, asking for a spare tire or money for a spare tire. Caller believed man was trying to steal one of his tires. He had a tire iron and drill in his hand. Vargas-Galvez was transported to Winchester Hospital. (5:03am)

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO