Easton, MA

VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

By Josh Faiola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts on Thursday, nearly missing a person inside the store. Video taken...

FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
Man Stabbed Overnight in Mass. and Cass Section of Boston

A man was stabbed in the Mass. and Cass area early Saturday morning, police said. Boston police said they responded to a report of a stabbing around 1:56 a.m. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. Police said no arrests have been made,...
BOSTON, MA
Driver Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Bourne

A car collided with a telephone pole and some shrubs shortly after 1 PM Saturday afternoon on Route 28 South near Jonathan Bourne Drive. Police helped the driver, a 20-year-old woman, out of her vehicle. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was transported to Falmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mansfield man accused of stealing truck from gym parking lot in Norton

NORTON, Mass. — Police arrested a Mansfield man in connection with the theft of a pickup truck from a Planet Fitness in Norton. Michael Lambert, 47, faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B substance (cocaine) and 12 counts of receiving stolen property. Police said he was caught with 12 licenses on him that belonged to other people.
One Person Stabbed in Mattapan

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday afternoon in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood. The initial call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a person stabbed on Colorado Street. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known, police said. Boston police said the investigation is "active and ongoing." No...
1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
FUN 107

New Bedford Mother Heartbroken After Meaningful Package Stolen From Doorstep

A New Bedford mother has been left speechless after a package was stolen from her property on Wednesday that was meant to pay homage to her late daughter. Diva Duarte lost her daughter in 2021. Friday would have been her 19th birthday, and now the banner that she had hoped to hang in her daughter’s honor is in the hands of a thief.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for June 11: Lawrence Man Arrested On Larceny & Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, June 11, 2022:. Luis A. Vargas-Galvez (27, Lawrence) was taken into protective custody and charged with Possession of a Class B Drug; Possession of a Class E Drug; and Attempted Larceny. A caller reported a man was in his driveway, knocking on his door, asking for a spare tire or money for a spare tire. Caller believed man was trying to steal one of his tires. He had a tire iron and drill in his hand. Vargas-Galvez was transported to Winchester Hospital. (5:03am)
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile Overnight

On June 18th at 2:15 AM Boston Police Officers from District C-6 police along with Boston EMS responded to 911 calls for a possible stabbing in the area of 870 Massachusetts Ave. EMTs and Paramedics arrived on the scene where a man was found to be heavily bleeding from the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wareham Police searching for missing woman

WAREHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for a woman from Wareham who went missing on Wednesday. A concerned party said the woman is 61 years old and her name is Joanne. She is believed to be in the area of Marks Cove Road. A last name for the woman...

