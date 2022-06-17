ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause split! The Parenthood actress reveals she and her co-star ended their romance LAST YEAR after a decade together

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Parenthood stars Peter Krause and Lauren Graham have brought the curtain down on their romance of over a decade.

Lauren, 55, and Peter, 56, played a brother and sister on the show from 2010 to 2015 and became a real-life couple during the first year of the series.

However a representative for Lauren has now informed People that they 'quietly ended their relationship last year.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dW2yl_0gELQJc100
End of the road: Parenthood stars Peter Krause and Lauren Graham have brought the curtain down on their romance of over a decade; pictured at the 2020 Golden Globes

Although the duo never had any children together, Peter has a 20-year-old son called Roman with his ex-girlfriend Christine King.

Peter and Lauren first became acquainted in 1995 while they were both playing recurring roles on the sitcom Caroline In The City.

Between then and Parenthood, Lauren became a small screen star on Gilmore Girls, as did Peter on such shows as Six Feet Under.

As seasoned performers on Parenthood, they were both initially reluctant to jump into a workplace romance with one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qgj71_0gELQJc100
Cast picture: Lauren, 55, and Peter, 56, played a brother and sister on the show from 2010 to 2015 and became a real-life couple during the first year of the series (pictured)

'At our age we’d probably both been through "showmances" that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be,' she confessed in her memoirs.

'Ultimately our mutual wariness gave way - it just sort of happened,' dished Lauren, who was previously linked to Tate Donovan and Matthew Perry.

Lauren told Good Housekeeping of dating Peter: 'Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it's completely random.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6eYK_0gELQJc100
Dynamic duo: Lauren told Good Housekeeping of dating Peter: 'Once we got together, there was no game play'; they are pictured at the 2015 TV Land Awards

Their domestic equation was 'not a big, loud life,' she explained. 'We have a lot of neighbors, people come by, we're with Peter's son a lot and we keep it small.'

However during the pandemic Lauren found herself in the unprecedented position of having to spend nearly five months away from Peter while she worked in Canada.

Lauren stars on the Disney+ show The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and because the program 'shot in Vancouver that - and because of quarantine, I couldn't come and go,' she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxlbS_0gELQJc100
Young Lauren: Peter and Lauren first became acquainted in 1995 while they were both playing recurring roles on the sitcom Caroline In The City

'Normally, that's a two hour flight. You come home on the weekends,' the Honolulu-born actress explained. 'But I couldn't do that so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before.'

When she returned home she found that Peter 'and his son had really bonded, which was fantastic, but I think the reentry was more difficult.'

Lauren quipped: 'Like, it was more like they were the married couple and I was the person who was like - they were like: "We don't do it that way anymore."'

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenthood#Roman
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy