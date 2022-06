EL PASO, Texas -- We're less than 70 days away from the first UTEP football game of the season and the Miners are rallying the troops, via the Miner Caravan series. "It's really good cause we're getting a lot of passersby coming to see things and hoping to expose our program to more people in El Paso," Dana Dimel UTEP head football coach said. "We know how much El Paso cares about UTEP sports, UTEP athletics, we know that but we also want to get out and be seen ourselves."

