List of Juneteenth Weekend Events in the Queen City

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday is Juneteenth, the observed national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves between 1863 and 1866 following President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The holiday started out as a celebration on June 19, 1866, and over the years became a legalized holiday in various states starting with Texas in 1980. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, and was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.QC Checklist: Juneteenth Weekend Fun
Juneteenth is a day dedicated to celebrating African American freedom, arts, and culture. There are many events in and around the Queen City happening this weekend:
All Weekend
Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration
When: Friday, June 17 – Sunday, June 19, 2022
Where: 619 Anderson Street, NODA
Cost: FREE
Friday, June 17
Juneteenth Jam
When: Friday, June 17, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Victoria Yards
Cost: FREE
Blumenthal’s Juneteenth Jam! is back. Join us for amazing live music, delicious food trucks, and a beautiful celebration of the history, joy, and significance of Juneteenth! Perfect for the entire family & all events are FREE!
Saturday, June 18
Charlotte Golfers Alliance 2nd Annual Juneteenth Golf Classic and Gala
When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 7 a.m. – Until
Where: Rocky River Golf Club
Cost: $225 Registration Fee for Tournament, $125 for Gala Tickets
This charity golf tournament will begin Saturday morning at Rocky River Golf Club in Concord. Formatted as a 2-person best ball, registration and warm-up begins at 7 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. All proceeds go to benefit the Julius L. Chambers High School golf program. There will be door prizes, raffles, giveaways, and more. Contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, and a hole in one contest where you could win a new car.
After the tournament, attend the Juneteenth Celebration Gala at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. The adults-only Black-tie event will begin at 6 p.m. and includes celebrity guest FLYTY as the Master of Ceremonies. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $125 a person.
2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival
When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
Cost: FREE
The 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” will feature 40 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, performances, art, kids games, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Free giveaways, discounts, and coupons make the vendor shopping experience like no other. Come support black business and black excellence. This is a family friendly free event!
Kid Activities:
- Limbo
- Pie Eating Contest
- Games
- Coloring Stations
- Three-Legged Race
- Face Painting
Performances:
- Praise N Motion Outreach Dancers
- Devastating Dancing Divas
2022 Belmont Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Stowe Park
Cost: FREE
The Belmont Juneteenth Celebration is a free cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, food and more hosted by Elements of Empowerment for the City of Belmont. The celebration will include music throughout the day, and a finale concert from 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM. Music, art, and culture are the key elements of the festival theme.
Huntersville Juneteenth Jubilee
When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: David B Waymer Recreation Center
Cost: FREE
Celebrate Black culture at Huntersville’s first Juneteenth Jubilee. UiC’s Michael Connor will be performing. Authentic African Food, Dance, Design, Traditions, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Music, and Family Fun.
Juneteenth Celebration on the Historic West End Corridor
When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Senior Drive in University Park
Cost: FREE
Come celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and enjoy performances by African Dancers, Black Musicians and Storytellers, Voter Registration and Education, Children’s Activities, Health Screenings and More! An event for the entire family!
DRIVE-THRU (decorate your cars!)- 12:00 pm
CELEBRATION ON SENIOR DRIVE- 1:30 pm
Sunday, June 19
3rd Annual Juneteenth Youth Experience
When: Sunday, June 19, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Romare Bearden Park
Cost: FREE
Over 40 vendors featuring ages 5 to 25 will be out on display to shed light on young business owners. There will be youth entertainment and special guests.
StarMed Healthcare / Black Business Owners of Charlotte Juneteenth Buy-Black Fest
When: Sunday, June 19, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 4108 Triangle Drive, West Charlotte
Cost: FREE
A FREE family festival that includes a kids’ fun zone, several food trucks, local retailers, and desserts. Music will be provided by DJ Jo Dolla (Josh Rogers). The event is designed to generate revenue for Black-owned businesses.
Monday, June 20
Juneteenth: Living History
When: Monday, June 20, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Freedom House Church
Cost: FREE
This FREE, family-friendly event features guest speakers: Civil Rights icon Clarence Henderson, world-renowned physician and former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson, and current North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.
