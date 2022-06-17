ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City, TX

List of Juneteenth Weekend Events in the Queen City

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday is Juneteenth, the observed national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves between 1863 and 1866 following President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday started out as a celebration on June 19, 1866, and over the years became a legalized holiday in various states starting with Texas in 1980. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, and was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.

QC Checklist: Juneteenth Weekend Fun

Juneteenth is a day dedicated to celebrating African American freedom, arts, and culture. There are many events in and around the Queen City happening this weekend:

All Weekend

Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration

When: Friday, June 17 – Sunday, June 19, 2022
Where: 619 Anderson Street, NODA
Cost: FREE

Friday, June 17

Juneteenth Jam

When: Friday, June 17, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Victoria Yards
Cost: FREE

Blumenthal’s Juneteenth Jam! is back. Join us for amazing live music, delicious food trucks, and a beautiful celebration of the history, joy, and significance of Juneteenth! Perfect for the entire family & all events are FREE!

Saturday, June 18

Charlotte Golfers Alliance 2nd Annual Juneteenth Golf Classic and Gala

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 7 a.m. – Until
Where: Rocky River Golf Club
Cost: $225 Registration Fee for Tournament, $125 for Gala Tickets

This charity golf tournament will begin Saturday morning at Rocky River Golf Club in Concord. Formatted as a 2-person best ball, registration and warm-up begins at 7 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. All proceeds go to benefit the Julius L. Chambers High School golf program. There will be door prizes, raffles, giveaways, and more. Contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, and a hole in one contest where you could win a new car.

After the tournament, attend the Juneteenth Celebration Gala at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. The adults-only Black-tie event will begin at 6 p.m. and includes celebrity guest FLYTY as the Master of Ceremonies. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $125 a person.

2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
Cost: FREE

The 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” will feature 40 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, performances, art, kids games, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Free giveaways, discounts, and coupons make the vendor shopping experience like no other. Come support black business and black excellence. This is a family friendly free event!

Kid Activities:

  • Limbo
  • Pie Eating Contest
  • Games
  • Coloring Stations
  • Three-Legged Race
  • Face Painting

Performances:

  • Praise N Motion Outreach Dancers
  • Devastating Dancing Divas

2022 Belmont Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Stowe Park
Cost: FREE

The Belmont Juneteenth Celebration is a free cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, food and more hosted by Elements of Empowerment for the City of Belmont. The celebration will include music throughout the day, and a finale concert from 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM. Music, art, and culture are the key elements of the festival theme.

Huntersville Juneteenth Jubilee

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: David B Waymer Recreation Center
Cost: FREE

Celebrate Black culture at Huntersville’s first Juneteenth Jubilee. UiC’s Michael Connor will be performing. Authentic African Food, Dance, Design, Traditions, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Music, and Family Fun.

Juneteenth Celebration on the Historic West End Corridor

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Senior Drive in University Park
Cost: FREE

Come celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and enjoy performances by African Dancers, Black Musicians and Storytellers, Voter Registration and Education, Children’s Activities, Health Screenings and More! An event for the entire family!

DRIVE-THRU (decorate your cars!)- 12:00 pm
CELEBRATION ON SENIOR DRIVE- 1:30 pm

Sunday, June 19

3rd Annual Juneteenth Youth Experience

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Romare Bearden Park
Cost: FREE

Over 40 vendors featuring ages 5 to 25 will be out on display to shed light on young business owners. There will be youth entertainment and special guests.

StarMed Healthcare / Black Business Owners of Charlotte Juneteenth Buy-Black Fest

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 4108 Triangle Drive, West Charlotte
Cost: FREE

A FREE family festival that includes a kids’ fun zone, several food trucks, local retailers, and desserts. Music will be provided by DJ Jo Dolla (Josh Rogers). The event is designed to generate revenue for Black-owned businesses.

Monday, June 20

Juneteenth: Living History

When: Monday, June 20, 2022 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Freedom House Church
Cost: FREE

This FREE, family-friendly event features guest speakers: Civil Rights icon Clarence Henderson, world-renowned physician and former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson, and current North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

Don't see your event listed and would like it added to our list? Email us at newstips@qcnews.com !

