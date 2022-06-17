Need to beat the heat? Here are some affordable ways to cool down in Kansas City
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the Kansas City area, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday.
With the heat index likely to reach 108 degrees, it’s important to make sure that you stay cool.
The weather service advises that people drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned rooms and to check on neighbors and relatives to make sure that they are staying cool.
Whether it’s taking a trip to the library or a dip in the pool, there are lots of ways to avoid overheating this weekend. Other general tips for beating the heat include wearing light colored and loose fitting clothing, and limiting any outdoor activities to the early morning or the late evening to avoid the sun’s peak hours.
If you must go outside, remember to take breaks and stay in the shade as much as possible
It’s also a good idea to read up on the signs of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion . If you suspect someone is having a heat stroke, make sure to call 911 immediately.
“It’s really important to continue to take action to stay as cool as possible,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Temeyer said.
For those who like to stay active but want to stay cool, Kansas City has a number of pools and spray parks open this season.
Pools in Kansas City
Many of the pools require a small admission fee, and a number of the pools only take cash. Regular one-time admission for most pools will run you about $4. Pools that will be in operation this season include:
The Bay Water Park: 7101 Longview Rd.
The Springs Aquatic Center: 9400 N. Congress Ave.
Bush Creek Community Center: Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue
Budd Park Pool: Budd Park Esplanade Street and Brighton Avenue
Gorman Pool: 1101 N.E. 47th St.
Gregg Klice Community Center Indoor Pool: 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way
Grove Park Pool: Truman Road and Benton Boulevard
Line Creek Community Center Pool: 5940 N.E. Waukomis Dr.
Spray Parks in Kansas City
Kansas City’s spray parks are all free and will be open daily until Labor Day weekend. Sprayground parks in the city will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Park Sprayground: 23rd Street and Topping Avenue
Central Park Sprayground: Linwood Boulevard and Bales Avenue
Douglas Park Sprayground: 2632 Jarboe St.
Garrison Square Sprayground: 4th Street and Forest Avenue
Gillham Sprayground: 41st Street and Gillham Road
Harmony Park Sprayground: 10th Street and Agnes Avenue
Longview Tract Sprayground: 7101 Longview Rd.
Loose Park Sprayground: 52nd Terrace and Summit Street
Lykins Square Sprayground: E. 8th Street and Myrtle Avenue
Parade Park Sprayground: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way
Seven Oaks Park Sprayground: E. 39th Street and Kensington Avenue
Spring Valley Park Sprayground: E. 27th Street and Woodland Avenue
Sunnyside Park Sprayground: 8255 Summit St.
To see what other pools are open in the greater Kansas City area, check here.
Cooling Centers
If you just want to cool down and don’t have a good fan or air conditioner at home, you can visit a community center to get a break from the heat. Here is a list of establishments in Kansas City that will be acting as cooling centers during business hours.
Kansas City North Community Center : 3930 N.E. Antioch Rd.
Line Creek Community Center : 5940 N.W. Waukomis Dr.
Brush Creek Community Center : 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
Garrison Community Center : 1124 E. Fifth St.
Gregg/Klice Community Center : 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way
Tony Aguirre Community Center : 2050 W. Pennway St.
Westport Roanoke Community Center : 3601 Roanoke Rd.
Hillcrest Community Center : 10401 Hillcrest Rd.
Marlborough Community Center : 8200 The Paseo Blvd.
Southeast Community Center : 4201 E. 63rd St.
There are also a number of Johnson County libraries that will be serving as cooling centers, check here to find the branch closest to you.
Kansas City Area Libraries
If you want to chill out with a nice read, here is a list of libraries you can visit. To learn more about the hours for individual branches, visit here.
Kansas City Public Library Branches
Bluford Branch: 3050 Prospect Ave.
Central Library: 14 .W. 10th St.
North-East Branch: 6000 Wilson Ave.
Plaza Branch: 4801 Main St.
Ruiz Branch: 2017 W. Pennway St.
Southeast Branch: 6242 Swope Pkwy.
Sugar Creek Branch:102 S. Sterling Ave., Sugar Creek
Trails West Branch: 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence
Waldo Branch: 201 E. 75th St.
Westport Branch: 118 Westport Rd.
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library Branches
To learn more about the hours for each branch listed, visit here.
F.L. Schangle Library: 4051 West Dr., Kansas City, Kansas
Main Library: 625 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.
South Branch: 3104 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas
Turner Community Library: 831 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kansas
West Wyandotte Library: 1737 N. 82nd St., Kansas City, Kansas
Shopping Centers
Visiting a local mall is another way to stay entertained while keeping cool. Here are some indoor shopping centers you might want to consider visiting.
Crown Center : 2450 Grand Blvd.
Zona Rosa : 8640 N. Dixson Ave.
Ward Parkway Center : 8600 Ward Pkwy.
Oak Park Mall : 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park
Independence Center : 18801 E. 39th St., Independence
Museums
Another cheap way to avoid overheating this weekend is to visit one of Kansas City’s free or affordable museums. Here is a list of places you might want to check out.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art : 4525 Oak St.
Hallmark Visitors Center : 2450 Grand Blvd.
Federal Reserve Bank and Money Museum : 1 Memorial Dr.
Kansas City Museum : 3218 Gladstone Blvd.
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art : 4420 Warwick Blvd.
American Jazz Museum : 1616 E. 18th St.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum : 1616 E. 18th St.
WonderScope Children’s Museum : 433 E. Red Bridge Rd.
If you have more ideas for ways to stay cool during the heatwave, feel free to share your suggestion by emailing kcq@kcstar.com .
