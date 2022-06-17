ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Need to beat the heat? Here are some affordable ways to cool down in Kansas City

By Kynala Phillips
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ntir7_0gELPTEG00

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the Kansas City area, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday.

With the heat index likely to reach 108 degrees, it’s important to make sure that you stay cool.

The weather service advises that people drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned rooms and to check on neighbors and relatives to make sure that they are staying cool.

Whether it’s taking a trip to the library or a dip in the pool, there are lots of ways to avoid overheating this weekend. Other general tips for beating the heat include wearing light colored and loose fitting clothing, and limiting any outdoor activities to the early morning or the late evening to avoid the sun’s peak hours.

If you must go outside, remember to take breaks and stay in the shade as much as possible

It’s also a good idea to read up on the signs of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion . If you suspect someone is having a heat stroke, make sure to call 911 immediately.

“It’s really important to continue to take action to stay as cool as possible,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Temeyer said.

For those who like to stay active but want to stay cool, Kansas City has a number of pools and spray parks open this season.

Pools in Kansas City

Many of the pools require a small admission fee, and a number of the pools only take cash. Regular one-time admission for most pools will run you about $4. Pools that will be in operation this season include:

  • The Bay Water Park: 7101 Longview Rd.

  • The Springs Aquatic Center: 9400 N. Congress Ave.

  • Bush Creek Community Center: Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue

  • Budd Park Pool: Budd Park Esplanade Street and Brighton Avenue

  • Gorman Pool: 1101 N.E. 47th St.

  • Gregg Klice Community Center Indoor Pool: 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way

  • Grove Park Pool: Truman Road and Benton Boulevard

  • Line Creek Community Center Pool: 5940 N.E. Waukomis Dr.

Spray Parks in Kansas City

Kansas City’s spray parks are all free and will be open daily until Labor Day weekend. Sprayground parks in the city will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

  • Blue Valley Park Sprayground: 23rd Street and Topping Avenue

  • Central Park Sprayground: Linwood Boulevard and Bales Avenue

  • Douglas Park Sprayground: 2632 Jarboe St.

  • Garrison Square Sprayground: 4th Street and Forest Avenue

  • Gillham Sprayground: 41st Street and Gillham Road

  • Harmony Park Sprayground: 10th Street and Agnes Avenue

  • Longview Tract Sprayground: 7101 Longview Rd.

  • Loose Park Sprayground: 52nd Terrace and Summit Street

  • Lykins Square Sprayground: E. 8th Street and Myrtle Avenue

  • Parade Park Sprayground: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

  • Seven Oaks Park Sprayground: E. 39th Street and Kensington Avenue

  • Spring Valley Park Sprayground: E. 27th Street and Woodland Avenue

  • Sunnyside Park Sprayground: 8255 Summit St.

To see what other pools are open in the greater Kansas City area, check here.

Cooling Centers

If you just want to cool down and don’t have a good fan or air conditioner at home, you can visit a community center to get a break from the heat. Here is a list of establishments in Kansas City that will be acting as cooling centers during business hours.

There are also a number of Johnson County libraries that will be serving as cooling centers, check here to find the branch closest to you.

Kansas City Area Libraries

If you want to chill out with a nice read, here is a list of libraries you can visit. To learn more about the hours for individual branches, visit here.

Kansas City Public Library Branches

  • Bluford Branch: 3050 Prospect Ave.

  • Central Library: 14 .W. 10th St.

  • North-East Branch: 6000 Wilson Ave.

  • Plaza Branch: 4801 Main St.

  • Ruiz Branch: 2017 W. Pennway St.

  • Southeast Branch: 6242 Swope Pkwy.

  • Sugar Creek Branch:102 S. Sterling Ave., Sugar Creek

  • Trails West Branch: 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence

  • Waldo Branch: 201 E. 75th St.

  • Westport Branch: 118 Westport Rd.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library Branches

To learn more about the hours for each branch listed, visit here.

  • F.L. Schangle Library: 4051 West Dr., Kansas City, Kansas

  • Main Library: 625 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

  • South Branch: 3104 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

  • Turner Community Library: 831 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kansas

  • West Wyandotte Library: 1737 N. 82nd St., Kansas City, Kansas

Shopping Centers

Visiting a local mall is another way to stay entertained while keeping cool. Here are some indoor shopping centers you might want to consider visiting.

Museums

Another cheap way to avoid overheating this weekend is to visit one of Kansas City’s free or affordable museums. Here is a list of places you might want to check out.

If you have more ideas for ways to stay cool during the heatwave, feel free to share your suggestion by emailing kcq@kcstar.com .

