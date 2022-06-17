Aaron Bell brings Riverstone tower fight to Nassau County Commission campaign

It’s good to be back again writing my columns for the Fernandina Observer, during this transition between editors. I’ve got lots of stories bottled up, so stay tuned!. This past week Bucko and I had houseguests visiting from Hawaii, and we could think of no better way to introduce them to our area, than by boat. And Amelia River Cruises (https://ameliarivercruises.com/), was just the ticket. I hate to admit that it’s been years since I’ve boarded one of their boats for a cruise around our waters but 17 or so years ago this was a regular part of my Amelia Island life. My column Wild Ways was running weekly in the News Leader and Kevin McCarthy, the owner of Amelia River Cruises, and I came up with the concept of Wild Ways tours. He and I explored the waters around us, looking for different places to take groups every three months or so and eventually led combined boat and land tours to various islands in the Intracoastal Waterway. It was fun while it lasted, but when my international work picked up I could no longer schedule these trips. Occasionally I’ve been back on board as a tourist, but not for years.

