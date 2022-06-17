ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Aaron Bell brings Riverstone tower fight to Nassau County Commission campaign

By Wes Wolfe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell raised nearly $11,000 in May and has around $10,900 on hand. Aaron Bell intends to ride the wave from his opposition to Riverstone Properties’ 11 85-foot tower proposal into re-election as District 2’s representative on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. Bell closes out his...

