Tooele, UT

I-80 lanes reopen amid wildfire

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes have reopened once again on I-80 East.

UPDATED FRIDAY 6/17/22 8:03 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes have closed again along I-80 in Tooele County as crews continue to battle the Lakeshore Wildfire

According to UDOT all eastbound lanes on I-80 near milepost 99 are closed.

BLM warns hikers of quicksand in Utah

Almost four hours ago, all eastbound lanes were reopened after shutting down because of the wildfire.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-80 lanes reopen as crews continue to battle wildfire

UPDATED: FRIDAY 6/17/22 4:24 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes along I-80 have reopened according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Several crews are on the scene continuing to attempt to extinguish the fires.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-80 shut down due to fire near Tooele County line

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has caused a complete shutdown of I-80 East in Salt Lake County Friday afternoon.

The lanes are shut down because of the Lakeshore wildfire that is burning close to the roadway.

Video courtesy of Frankie Paul

Utah Wildfire says there are at least three starts along I-80 between Lake Point and the I-80, SR 201 interchange. Multiple ground resources are on-scene — including engines, water tenders, and hand crews from the State of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management, and Unified Fire.

Utah Highway Patrol says I-80 is shut down near milepost 99 near the Tooele County line.

Two new wildfires ignited in Utah, powerlines threatened
Fire crews are on the scene.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Summer officially starts with sunshine!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Summer Solstice, Utah! We officially started summer at 3:13 a.m. and it’s the longest day of the year with the sunrise at 5:56 a.m., and the sunset at 9:03 p.m. We usher in the new season with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs across the state rebounding to seasonal averages. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BEHIND THE BADGE: Firefighters who cook

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When you visit a fire station you learn what firefighters like to do while they’re waiting to get a fire call. One thing you may notice is how much firefighters love to cook. ABC4 News stopped by a firehouse in North Salt Lake to find out what they’re cooking, […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah Asian Festival kicks off this July in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mark your calendars as the 45th Utah Asian Festival kicks off this July in Salt Lake City. Since its debut in 1977, the Utah Asian Festival remains the longest-running festival of its kind anywhere west of the Mississippi. The free festival takes place on July 9 from 11 a.m. to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Lawmakers open new Utah state prison

UTAH (ABC4) – Gov, Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will be participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize a new prison opening on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The brand new Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) will be located about nine miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport and is replacing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Reward offered for Orem bathroom explosion

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A reward is being offered for the suspects responsible for blowing up a public bathroom at an Orem park. Orem city officials say the public bathroom in Windsor Park was destroyed after an explosion of some kind. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction […]
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Taking a closer look at gas prices in Utah County

(KUTV) — Gas prices across the Wasatch Front are containing to rise. Nationally, prices have started to fall. KUTV has covered gas prices in areas including Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City. The highest and lowest prices spotted have both been in Salt Lake City. Related stories...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
