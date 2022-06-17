I-80 lanes reopen amid wildfire

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Lanes have reopened once again on I-80 East.

UPDATED FRIDAY 6/17/22 8:03 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes have closed again along I-80 in Tooele County as crews continue to battle the Lakeshore Wildfire

According to UDOT all eastbound lanes on I-80 near milepost 99 are closed.

Almost four hours ago, all eastbound lanes were reopened after shutting down because of the wildfire.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-80 lanes reopen as crews continue to battle wildfire

UPDATED: FRIDAY 6/17/22 4:24 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – All eastbound lanes along I-80 have reopened according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Several crews are on the scene continuing to attempt to extinguish the fires.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-80 shut down due to fire near Tooele County line

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has caused a complete shutdown of I-80 East in Salt Lake County Friday afternoon.

The lanes are shut down because of the Lakeshore wildfire that is burning close to the roadway.

Utah Wildfire says there are at least three starts along I-80 between Lake Point and the I-80, SR 201 interchange. Multiple ground resources are on-scene — including engines, water tenders, and hand crews from the State of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management, and Unified Fire.

Utah Highway Patrol says I-80 is shut down near milepost 99 near the Tooele County line.







Fire crews are on the scene.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated.

