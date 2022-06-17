ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, June 8, around 8:00 a.m., Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a dead man on the Pajarito Mesa. The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Victor Gaxila Atienzo.

Police identify suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide

Officials say this is being identified as a homicide and the next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information connection to Atienzo’s death is asked to contact Detective Cordova at 505-967-6009 or send an email to ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.

