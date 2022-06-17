ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

The City of Steubenville remembering Bishop Roy C. Dawkins’ Legacy

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbpTb_0gELORvf00

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)-The City of Steubenville is morning the loss of a beloved Bishop.

Bishop Roy C. Dawkins’s legacy has touched the lives of many in his ministry after 6 decades, and now, he’s being remembered as a friend, mentor, and brother to those around him.

“There is a gap right now in Steubenville.”

Bishop Theodore L. Brooks, friend of Bishop Dawkins

Bishop Roy C. Dawkins unexpectedly passed away, but his legacy in Steubenville and across the country remains. He’s served more than 60 years in the ministry and 47 years as a pastor, and even outside the walls of this church, he’s touched the lives of many in this room.

Bishop Theodore L. Brooks has personally known him for 55 years.

“Him not being here is gonna be a tremendous impact because he was that kind of personality. He knew everybody in town. Met everybody in town. He treated everybody with respect and with dignity and love.”

Bishop Theodore L. Brooks, friend of Bishop Dawkins

After all those years of working alongside him, through the youth department and ministry, Bishop Brooks calls him ‘family’.

“I’m about to get emotional because he was not just a person I knew. We traveled together. We stayed in each other’s homes. We fussed at each other. We argued with each other, but most importantly we love each other as true brothers.”

Bishop Theodore L. Brooks, friend of Bishop Dawkins

Bishop Dawkins’ legacy stretches far beyond this valley. He’s impacted many from the 14 Pentecostal Churches he’s served and has worked with several bishops. Dozens of bishops who knew him had even traveled across country for this.

Being the honorable bishop and man he was, he’ll be greatly missed by many, including Bishop Brooks who has nothing but love for Dawkins and his family.

“The Bible says ‘All things work together. So, I have to understand that accept that and allow my emotions and my hurt to transition to accept the will of God and thank God and especially for the time me and R.C., I call him R.C., spent together.”

Bishop Theodore L. Brooks, friend of Bishop Dawkins

Bishop Dawkins passed away last Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–Juneteenth, or Freedom Day is being celebrated across America this weekend.   The celebration originates back to 1865, when the news that the civil war ended and that enslaved were free.   This marks the second year since the holiday was federally recognized.   However, people have celebrated it for generations.  Hundreds of community members gathered […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Weirton community’s Juneteenth event is a celebration of freedom

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)–June 18 and 19 are marking the 2nd Annual Juneteenth celebration at the Weirton Event Center. With tons of food, drinks, and live music, it’s hard not to come together to celebrate freedom. June 19 is the official day to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crittenton Services paints Heritage Port pink

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heritage Port had a pink shine as the sun set tonight, as part of a tribute to the women who made West Virginia wild and wonderful. Crittenton Services held their yearly Paint the Town Pink gala fundraiser tonight on the Ohio River, with support from Friendly City businesses and restaurants. Short […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Steubenville, OH
Sports
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Mentor, OH
Steubenville, OH
Government
Steubenville, OH
Society
WTRF- 7News

Homecoming and nostalgia at Shadyside Loop Festival

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – The summer air was filled with nostalgia tonight in the looping streets of downtown Shadyside. The 13th annual Loop Festival wasn’t just a place for games, rides and food…it was a homecoming for high school classes stretching back to the early ’60s. The community get-together featured tents filled with homemade decor, […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WYTV.com

Wellsville couple has heavenly inspiration for house

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool couple along with the help of their church is hoping to build a home that houses pregnant women that choose to keep their babies. Gina and Bruce Tatgenhorst recently purchased a home on 9th Street in Wellsville. It sits right across...
WELLSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'That's Amore!' Steubenville continues to honor its native son

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Country singer, songwriter and Steubenville native Rose Angelica co-founded the Dean Martin Hometown Celebration in 1996, shortly after the legend's death. She says the singer, actor and entertainer came from humble beginnings, quit school in 10th grade, bounced around for years, before learning the style, and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Friends, family remember Bishop Roy Dawkins

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With the recent passing of Bishop Roy Dawkins, the Greater Zion Temple Family Worship Center welcomed friends and family for a walk-through viewing Thursday evening in Steubenville. Those in attendance, joining in a celebration of his life and the impact he left on so many. "Bishop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roy C#Bishops
WTRF

Do people still believe in God?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Gallup poll results released Friday, the number of people who believe in God among adults in the United States has reached a new low. Number of Americans who believe in God dips to new low: Gallup. Although 81% of Americans say they...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The best advice my dad gave me is…

(WTRF)–Dads, they pick you up when you fall.   They teach you the difference between right and wrong and of course they make you laugh.   This day is dedicated to all of the amazing Father’s in our lives.   One thing dads are known for is giving a good pep talk and handing out some good advice.   […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is happening this weekend

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Everybody Loves Somebody and That’s Amore are just two popular hits by singer, actor and comedian Dean Martin. And every year many people flock to Steubenville to a celebration in his honor. The 2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is taking place this weekend and is free to the public. On Friday […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Juneteenth Celebration back in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration is back this weekend in Weirton! This is a two day community-wide event to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Saturday includes live music, local talent, your favorite eats and fun activites for the kids. And Sunday includes a double church service continuing in […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local boy helps best friend and family in need

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Helping those in need. A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family. Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries. Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island’s Bridge Park Pool renamed Pat Johnson Pool House

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The community pool on Wheeling Island was renamed Saturday afternoon in honor of a woman who touched countless residents’ lives with her kindness and generosity.  The Bridge Park Pool is now officially the Pat Johnson Pool House.   According to her friends and family, Pat Johnson was unlike anyone else.   Many […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive was a success

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Jefferson County media day blood drive took place Wednesday at the St. Florian Hall. The American Red Cross says they are in the summertime slump and they really need people to donate blood. School is out for the summer and people are traveling so the drives are few and far […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Playthings of the past preserved at Marx Toy Show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the feeling of waking up on Christmas and unwrapping that brand new play set…recreated in the middle of summer. Buyers and sellers of Marx brand toys hit the Kruger St. Toy and Train Museum to add to their own collection, or help complete someone else’s. Plastic cowboys and horses lined […]
WHEELING, WV
Washington Examiner

American decimation: On the front lines of the tearing of our social fabric

PITTSBURGH — When the Hampton Battery was dedicated here in 1871 to a young Civil War soldier who lost his life protecting the Union at Chancellorsville, Virginia, the granite monument was a point of pride for residents of this neighborhood. They would stroll along the trails of the lush park filled with trees located across the street from their homes along Cedar Avenue to honor the local hero.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy