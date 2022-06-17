New video shows moments before CATS bus shot into in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 obtained video showing the moments just before a Charlotte Area Transit System bus was shot into near the corner of Nations Ford and Arrowood roads in south Charlotte on May 18.

CATS released the surveillance video for the first time Friday afternoon.

The video from the bus shows the suspect, Jason Wright, in front of the bus until it slows down.

CATS officials said the suspect was flagging the bus driver to stop. A verbal altercation happened next.

“Get on the sidewalk. If you don’t get on that sidewalk right now -- get on the sidewalk. You’re not getting on my bus. You’re not getting on this bus because you kept walking in front of it. Get the next bus,” the bus driver can be heard saying.

The yelling continues for about a minute until the driver pulls away.

“I’m done talking. Back up, (expletive),” she said in the video.

Four gunshots can then be heard in the video. The driver was not shot but rounds pierced a window.

CATS bus shot at several times (WSOC)

There were no passengers on the bus, CATS officials said.

Days after the shooting, the attorney for the driver said his team started its own investigation.

Bus drivers have been pushing for safety changes, including bulletproof shields, for months.

Back in February, CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed along his route in uptown in an act of road rage, police said. Authorities said Rivera was driving when he and Darian Dru Thavychith got into an argument. Thavychith has been charged with his murder.

After that shooting, CATS said it added Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrols at the transit center and on some bus routes. Long-term, they plan to hire security for all bus facilities and routes.

CATS said it’s also inspected every bus to identify radios that don’t work.

Drivers must go through customer service and deescalation training, transit officials said. Riders are encouraged to wait at the bus stop and out of the way of traffic.

“The incident was a case of senseless violence,” CATS officials said in a statement. “CATS’ goal is for operators, riders and employees to get home safely at the end of the day.”

