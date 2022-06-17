Blast From the Past: June 2008 storms

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thousands were without power in Northern Jefferson County Sunday evening. National Grid officials say about 9,300 people are without power in several locations throughout Northern Jefferson County. Jefferson County Dispatch says the call was in response to a reported explosion around 7:10 PM. Clayton Fire...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A date is set for this year’s Concert in the Park and firework show. The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the concert in the park on Thursday, June 30th. That of course is at Watertown’s Thompson Park. The Double Barrel Blues Band...
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence J. “Larry” Rudd, 68, Mannsville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 17th, 2022. The funeral service will be 11 am Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at the Mannsville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are 3pm – 7pm on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. Marino, 77, of Brownville, NY, passed away June 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at a later date.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic light work at two Watertown intersections and water main repairs on Bradley Street could slow traffic down in parts of the city. Crews will be working on traffic signals at the corner of West Main and Davidson streets and at Mill and East/West Lynde streets.
Above is one of several large trees that are down at the Hermon Cemetery. Kelly Reed shared this photo and said there was lots of damage in the area from Last night's storm. Thousands of St. Lawrence County residents remained without power this morning. See story here.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride weekend was held from June 17 through June 19, and hundreds of members from the area gathered to show their support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The weekend started off with a kickoff party which was held at the Paddock Club located in downtown...
Update: 10 am Friday – NewsChannel 9 reached out to the National Weather Service in Buffalo Friday morning and was told after discussion with Oswego County Emergency Management, it was determined that the damage produced Thursday afternoon in Phoenix and Granby was consistent with straight-line wind damage. According to...
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Susan A. Laribee, 60, Sackets Harbor, passed away Friday June 17th, 2022 at her home. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. She is survived by her companion, Steven Blodgett; her son John...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were back in action at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, hosting Amsterdam in a doubleheader. The Rapids looking to snap an 8 game losing streak against the first place team in the PGCBL East Division. At the bottom of the 1st, there...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Bradley Street located in Watertown will be closed on Monday so water main repairs can be made. According to the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works, crews will begin repairs in the 500 Block of Bradley Street on June 21. The crews will specifically be working at 512 Bradley Street.
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A New Hampshire couple that booked a Memorial Day weekend trip to the Pleasant Night Inn is hoping their vacation is one they won’t have to remember. Pat Collins and her husband stayed at the West Carthage motel, booking their stay through a...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is recovering from severe storms that hit the region on Thursday, June 16. With tornado watches issued, these storms brought damaging winds, downpours and hail. This resulted in downed power lines and tree limbs, which closed several roads in St. Lawrence County.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a volunteer effort has now evolved into a full blown war on invasive species. Its target? Foreign flora like buckthorn and honeysuckle. Watertown City Planner Mike DeMarco says for decades the pesky plants have occupied a large portion of Thompson Park’s underbrush,...
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph B. Schulz, 88, formerly of Mira Lane, Castorland, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville, NY. Born in the Hamlet of Naumburg, NY on June 2, 1934, a son of Herman J. and Rozella (Brothers) Schulz, he was graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1953.
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Jordan Blaine Delaney, 27, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. Jordan was born on May 12, 1995, in Watertown, NY. He was raised in Evans Mills until moving to Bradford where he graduated from Bradford Central School. Jordan worked many jobs including roofing and...
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bernard G. Hynes, 85, of Heuvelton, are incomplete at this time. Mr. Hynes passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are with Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rainbow colors could be seen all across Watertown this weekend as the LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride Month everywhere from City Hall to Thompson Park. The Watertown LGTBQ+ community was dancing in the streets on Saturday. Watertown Pride 2022 took over Thompson Park. Nearly 1,000 people...
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first piece was featured in last Saturday’s Palladium-Times, and can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com. The city of Oswego was much different in 1848 from what it was in 1808. Framed houses had replaced...
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - William G. Johnson, 89, of Lorraine, died Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. There will be no memorial service, but a celebration of life will take place this summer. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc., Adams, NY. Born June...
