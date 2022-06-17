Blast From the Past: June 2008 storms

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. Marino, 77, of Brownville, NY, passed away June 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at a later date.

BROWNVILLE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO