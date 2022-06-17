ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville housing inventory up 45% over last year

By Erica Francis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfvm8_0gELNIGZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville housing market is seeing some impacts from rising mortgage rates, but it’s nothing compared to the rest of the country.

Jeff Checko, relocation director at RE/MAX Advantage, said that’s because Nashville is unique and has some compensating factors that, experts believe, will help the area to avoid a downturn.

The latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for the month of May shows Greater Nashville Area home prices continue to grow and are now up nearly 25% over last year. The median home sale price in Greater Nashville is now $467,450 , according to RE/MAX . That’s about $16,000 more expensive than the year prior.

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

Surely with rising rates, we’re nearing the end of this upward and fast-moving trajectory, right?

Checko weighed in.

“Given that the majority of these rate increases took place in the last 60 days and primarily the last few weeks, we won’t see that until next month’s data or perhaps the next month after,” Checko said, adding that when that happens, it’s likely we’ll see fewer in-market moves, but values should hold.

“I really think our values, while we’ll see kind of a screeching halt but a stop to this rampant appreciation, I don’t think we’re going to be looking at people that are upside-down so to speak and having a lot of non-performing assets with bank-owned properties or anything because people in our market will still have opportunities and options.”

High interest rates, housing prices slowing down Nashville real estate investors

Transactions are up 1.3% over last year, whereas, nationally, home sales are down 8.5%, RE/MAX says.

Those out-of-town cash buyers and California companies continue to anchor the Nashville market.

However, with rising mortgage rates, we are seeing some changes. Active housing inventory is up 45% over last year.

“We are seeing sellers getting more anxious and realistic about losing the window of opportunity to sell,” Checko said.

Many hopeful buyers feel they’ve lost their opportunity to buy their dream home. Some are calling new builders and canceling contracts because payments are out of range.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“When you talk about the cost of ownership going up 30% when it comes to what debt service costs. So, a $500,000 home in December would literally cost $600 a month less to serve it than it does right now,” Checko said. “You’re going to see buyers go from this bracket down to the bracket below, but does that mean those buyers aren’t going to buy at all? I don’t think so.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Investor interest in Nashville home market softens

Investor interest in the Nashville housing market is fading somewhat, creating an opening for would-be homebuyers, according to new data from Redfin. The brokerage and data company found that investors bought nearly a quarter of homes sold in the Nashville area in the first quarter of 2022, but that the total number of Nashville homes bought by investors was down more than 16 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. That can partly be explained by a slowing housing market overall, as national trends allowed investors to represent a larger market share while still buying fewer homes than in previous record quarters.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

NES suspends June power disconnections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service will not shut off customers’ power for the remainder of June, regardless of their payment status. Thursday was another day in the feels-like triple digits for Nashville. “It’s sort of like you’re in a nightmare,” Dan Ogan said as he walked from the grocery store to the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Debt Service
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Tennessee restaurant closing after 31 years

After years of serving delicious food to the community, the owner of a popular Tennessee restaurant has decided to close the business. While it's always sad to see a local business close its doors, it's somewhat of a relief to know that this restaurant is closing due to the owner's retirement and not due to financial hardship or any of the other challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Nashville Scene

Masks Recommended as Nashville COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city’s COVID-19 levels have breached a “high” designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recent flight cancellations left Rebecca Papin and her two young children from Middle Tennessee stranded at JFK Airport in New York after a more than 18-hour flight from Singapore. “I had a couple of hours to rest and then I got a notification that my flight...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Patron and store clerk exchange gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A store clerk is recovering Monday after an overnight shooting in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said around 1:15 a.m., a patron and store clerk exchanged gunfire at the Citgo Gas Station located at 5th and Main. Authorities said the person fired at the clerk after getting into an argument outside the store.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy