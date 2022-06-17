ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teen members of NC indigenous tribe missing in northern Georgia, officials say

By Madeleine List
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been missing since June 15 when they were last seen in northern Georgia, officials say. Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15, were last seen at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 15, in Mitchell, a town about...

www.centredaily.com

