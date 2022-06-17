‘So incredibly happy’: High Point couple plan dream trip to Hawaii after $337,920 win

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Raymond Hatch Jr., of High Point, said he would love to take his wife to Hawaii after the couple won a $337,920 Cash 5 jackpot in Sunday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She’s always wished that she could go to Hawaii, so I figure we can do it now,” Hatch said.

The couple bought the winning $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play. Brenda Hatch, Raymond’s wife, said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the winning numbers.

“Every one of the numbers in the Quick Pick are actually lucky numbers that I use,” she said. “I guess I really got some great mojo going on.”

Hatch said she predicted a long time ago that she would win a big prize.

“Honest to goodness, I’ve been telling my husband for months now that I’m going to win the lottery,” she said. “We are just elated right now.”

The couple arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect their prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $239,960.

“We are just so incredibly happy,” she said. “This just makes our retirement that much better.”

