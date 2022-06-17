ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers neighbors worry about possible fuel spill after noticing sheen in canals

By Jennifer Kveglis
 2 days ago

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Neighbors in a North Fort Myers community are concerned about a possible fuel spill in their canals.

Dave Van Buren lives off North Gulf Circle in Waterway Estates. On Wednesday night, a 6-foot wide slick sitting on top of his canal stopped him and his daughters in their tracks. They were about to test out their new kayak.

Van Buren put on his investigative hat and drove around the neighborhood. He snapped photos of the sheen in at least four other canals. He said he could get ahold of anyone from the U.S. Coast Guard. So he called North Fort Myers Fire Department. Crews spent hours examining the water in search of a source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HESKF_0gELLljw00

Van Buren said the slick was gone by Thursday morning. But later that night, he saw it return. “If we wanted a waterway like that, we would have moved to Newark, New Jersey,” he said. “It looks to me like somebody is dumping it, whether it’s dumping it off a boat or out of barrel, I don’t know.”

Friday afternoon, remnants of the slick were across the street in Little Lake Michigan. Van Buren noticed dead fish floating on the surface.

NBC2 asked the EPA and U.S. Coast Guard to confirm whether it was a fuel spill and if they’ve launched an investigation, but did not hear back.

To report a fuel or chemical spill, call the EPA’s Emergency Response Center Hotline (800)-424-8802.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Myers, FL
