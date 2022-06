Former Bessemer City and Carver-Birmingham head coach Derone Fagan is moving south. Fagan has been hired as the new head football coach at Sidney Lanier in Montgomery. “It has been a very good reception so far,” Fagan told AL.com on Saturday. “The kids have been working. They’ve been engaged. They are excited for some of the possibilities that can happen this fall. Looking at some of the film from last year, I think they could have been a third-round team. They were that good. They have the same capability this year.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO