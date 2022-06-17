ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Trigun Fans Celebrate Anime's Return Confirmation

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigun Stampede has been confirmed, with Studio Orange set to animate the new adventures of Vash the Stampede and the desert planet that he calls home. With the new series set to arrive next year in 2023, fans of the classic anime franchise are celebrating the major comeback for the Humanoid...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Digimon Cosplay Truly Shines With Angemon

The Digimon franchise is now in the midst of a slate of 20th Anniversary for many of its various series, and now one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into the angelic energy of Angemon! Digimon Adventure first debuted over 20 years ago, and it recently returned for a brand new rebooted take on the franchise that introduced a whole new version of the Chosen Children than the ones fans saw the first time around. This meant some big new moments for each of their partner Digimon as well, and this was especially the case for Takeru's partner Patamon and its new holy powers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Teases Dead Character's MCU Return

As is becoming the norm with Marvel properties, Hawkeye introduced a handful of new villains to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brought to life the Tracksuit Mafia, including Fra Fee's Kazi — a character that, in the comics, goes on to become the Joker-esque Clown. Though Echo (Alaqua Cox) seemingly killed Kazi off during the events of Hawkeye, Fee wants everyone to know no Marvel character really stays dead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Boruto Releases New Promo to Celebrate Chapter 71

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally dropped a new chapter, and the series is honoring its newest release with a special new promo highlighting everything that happens. The current Code focused arc is beginning to take shape in a whole new way as with the major conflict against Kawaki and Boruto seemingly out of the way, the manga is now taking the necessary steps to prepare for what could be coming next. This is especially true for the newest chapter of the manga series as it makes some of the biggest changes to the status quo yet that will likely make for an interesting future.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#Trigun Stampede#Studio Orange#Cowboy Bebop
ComicBook

Netflix to Release New Summer Anime Same Day as It Hits Japan

You might have noticed how Netflix has been steadily picking up the speed for some of its licensed anime releases in recent years, and now it's gearing up to have one of the speediest releases yet as one of the new Summer 2022 anime offerings will be launching worldwide on the same day it hits Japan. When the streaming service first began licensing new anime releases, fans often balked at the fact that it usually meant that a seasonal offering would hit outside of Japan months later after its debut run. This would often include a full multi-language dub for the wait, but it was a wait nonetheless.
COMICS
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Natalie Portman on Playing a "Newbie" Marvel Hero in Thor: Love and Thunder

Whosoever holds this hammer, if she be worthy, shall possess the power of... the new Thor? Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) thunders back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, and she's wielding Mjolnir — the enchanted hammer once belonging to ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Eight years, seven months, and six days since splitting with the Asgardian Avenger after 2013's Thor: The Dark World, Portman's goddess of thunder shocks her superhero ex when she returns to stop the slaughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as the all-new Mighty Thor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence on Harrison Ford Joining 1923 Spinoff

Last week saw some big updates for the Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series, which was originally titled 1932, got a bit of a shift in title and setting with a new title of 1923. The shift in years allows the story to include both the end of WWI and the start of prohibition and now, as the overall Yellowstone universe expands, star of the original series Kevin Costner is opening up about the addition of Ford to that world.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

G4 and WWE Collaboration Revealed to be Return of Arena

WWE and G4 previously teased a new collaboration coming to G4 TV, and today they've revealed another major detail on the upcoming project. In a new video Austin Creed (WWE's Xavier Woods) and Gina Darling were on the set fans got a glimpse of last time with the stairs and G4 logo in the background, and today they revealed another big piece, announcing that the name of the new show will be none other than the return of Arena. Creed and Darling will be the new hosts, and more details should follow tomorrow, hopefully including when the new show will premiere.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
ComicBook

Blade 4: Wesley Snipes Wrote Two Scripts for Potential Sequel

Over the span of six years, the Blade trilogy grossed New Line Cinema just over $400 million at the global box office. Considering the films were some of the first modern R-rated comic book adaptations in a time where superhero flicks were few and far between, that's quite a sizable haul. So much so, Blade star Wesley Snipes thought at the time there would be an opportunity to continue the franchise even outside the trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up the Chaos Outside Wano

One Piece is currently taking a break for the Summer as the series creator prepares to launch the final saga of the manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up all of the chaos breaking out in the seas outside of Wano Country. Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously announced that the series will be launching the final saga of the series, and it's brought up lots of questions as to what potentially could be coming next after everything that has happened during the Wano Country arc as a whole. Since Luffy and the others made landfall, they've been completely closed off from the outside world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms New Anime Project

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already taking Japan by storm, with the latest anime movie from the Shonen franchise focusing on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against new androids from the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film set to hit theaters in North America this August, a major update has arrived from the team behind the Shonen movie, confirming that work is currently underway on the next anime project for the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Teases Possible Yellowstone Cameo

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Nature Cat's Taran Killam and Bobby Moynihan Talk Golden Age of Animated Comedy and Tease Marvel Episode for Season 4

It's difficult not to be charmed by the adorable and ever-so-endearing characters of Nature Cat, and the good news is that PBS has renewed the delightful animated series for a fifth season. Currently, the series is making its way through season 4, and the talented voice cast, which includes Taran Killam, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Moynihan, and Kate Micucci, all came back for another round of adventure and fun. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Killam and Moynihan all about the series, including what drew them to the characters in the first place, what makes the series so fun to be a part of, and more.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Comic Cover Inspires Obi-Wan Outfit in Kenobi Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Obi-Wan Kenobi episode "Part VI." Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) has a new outlook — and a new outfit — in the Kenobi finale. After a climactic rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) ends with the Sith Lord's defeat, the Jedi Master returns to Tatooine to save a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from Reva the Third Sister (Moses Ingram). But it's not a lightsaber that vanquishes the vengeful dark-sided Inquisitor: it's her mercy. In the final moments of "Part VI," a more hopeful Obi-Wan Kenobi emerges on the sands of Tatooine, doing away with his weathered robes for a lighter tunic more befitting of a Jedi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Confirms a Major Superman Villain Exists in the Arrowverse

The CW's universe of DC Comics-inspired shows has continued to grow and evolve, introducing heroes and villains that fans have developed strong feelings towards. One of the most recent entries among that list has been Superman & Lois, which is about to wrap up its sophomore season on the network. The series has already seen the Man of Steel go up against new versions of characters like Parasite and Bizarro, while the existing lore from Supergirl has teased his rivalry with other iconic villains. This week's Earth-Prime comic, which united many of the characters from the Arrowverse and beyond in a surprising crossover, confirmed that another major villain is also part of that list. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Resurrects Levi's Funniest Final Season Fit

Attack on Titan's latest segment of its final season might have come to a close with Eren Jaeger leading a wave of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling directly at the world outside of Paradis, but the last episode also gave us one of the most hilariously disturbing moments involving Captain Levi and a clown that was a bit too close for comfort. Now, to help celebrate this awkward moment, one fan has dutifully recreated the look that the Titan killer sported as he attempted to convince a clown that he was not in fact a child.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Noelle's Saint Valkyrie Form

One truly magical Black Clover cosplay is going all out to show some major love to Noelle's Silva's newest Saint Valkyrie Armor form! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is currently in the middle of a lengthy hiatus while the creator prepares for the final arc of the series overall, but it's been especially tough to wait considering that the anime series ended not long ago either. The anime ended after introducing some powerful new abilities for Noelle and the other Magic Knights, but the manga's gone far beyond that point with even more impressive transformations and fights.
COMICS
ComicBook

How Spider-Man Film Rights Work With New Comic Releases

Long before Marvel was a Disney-owned, billion-dollar powerhouse, the brand was a scrappy little publisher trying to get by. At one point nearly 30 years ago, that meant the House of Ideas was forced to sell or license the film rights to some of its largest characters. This is ultimately how Fox once got its hand on the Fantastic Four and X-Men families before Disney acquired the corporation. It's also how Sony managed to land the film rights to Spider-Man and his vast library of characters, an arrangement that still lasts to this day.
MOVIES

