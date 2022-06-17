Multi-Million Dollar New England Estate With Mini Golf, Helicopter Pad, and Art Gallery

This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 18th 2022 with a list price $1,250,000. The vibe here is fun! This stylish and architecturally designed home brings together clean lines, 10’ ceilings and walls of windows for an abundance of natural light. Upon entering this newly renovated and updated home you’ll be greeted by a glass ceiling, blue stone floor with radiant heat, large closet space and a ¾ bath beautifully tiled with the same fieldstone that surrounds the outdoor pool. The open concept kitchen features open cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and granite counter tops. The windows and open concept continue, flowing into the dining room, living room and a large sunroom currently being used as a recreational room. The primary bedroom ensuite encompasses the entire second floor featuring a walk-in closet w/custom storage, wood burning fireplace and bathroom features such as dual vessel sinks, sauna, shower, and a soaking tub. The lower level of the home has another bath and three bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows. Outside, extend the summer season in the in-ground heated pool, pool house, outdoor shower, and a large wrap around deck perfect for outdoor dining or an escape from the sun. Pool features electric heat pump, salt generator, and electric cover, for low maintenance! With winter views of Mt. Mansfield and an abundance of breathtaking landscaping, this stylish home is a truly unique and special place to live! Property is sold furnished and turnkey with some personal exceptions.

STOWE, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO