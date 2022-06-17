ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Multi-Million Dollar New England Estate With Mini Golf, Helicopter Pad, and Art Gallery

By Jolana Miller
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, then here you go. Welcome to Stowe, Vermont, where this 68 acre compound can be yours for...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Doughnut lovers follow aroma to Farmer & The Bell

A Vermont business that began as a pandemic dream provides a sweet new reason to spend a weekend in the Upper Valley. Farmer and The Bell started as a pop-up shop last winter in Woodstock, It’s owned by April Lawrence and her partner Ben Pauly. Owner April Lawrence says,...
WOODSTOCK, VT
WCAX

Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday. Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.
LITTLETON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
Local
Vermont Business
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
City
Stowe, VT
Stowe, VT
Business
vermontbiz.com

Trapp Family Lodge executive named Stowe Business Person of the Year

Walter Frame, executive vice president and director of the Trapp Family Lodge, was named the Stowe Area Association's Stowe Business Person of the Year at the group's annual meeting and dinner at the lodge on June 14. The award recognizes an SAA member in good standing who is involved in...
STOWE, VT
Seacoast Current

Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, Named One of the Best Amusement Parks in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When it comes to the best amusement parks in America, everyone across the country would immediately think of central Florida. Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando have created two of the greatest sets of amusement parks that exist on the planet. With those two amusement parks setting the standard, it has opened up the door for others to follow the blueprint, introducing new rides and experiences and upgrading their notoriety. It has worked out for one New England amusement park, as they've officially been named one of the 10 best in the entire United States.
JEFFERSON, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

BTV expands travel options with new airline

An expanding airline added Burlington international airport to its list of new destinations. Sun Country Airlines now connects Burlington to Minneapolis with non- stop flights, two days a week. The airline announced 11 new non-stop routes, and welcomed seven new airports to its network. Acting director of aviation Nic Longo says the addition of sun […]
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Vermont man killed when truck crashes off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
LITTLETON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Housing List
mychamplainvalley.com

Where to celebrate the 4th of July around Vermont

July 1st – FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Recreation Park at 7 p.m. for the 4th annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as KC’s Red Hots and Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/377058637710537.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Construction begins around UVM Medical Center ER

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Repaving will begin at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington Monday. Hospital officials say the section of Mary Fletcher Drive has deteriorated under heavy use and needs to be repaved for ambulance safety, to minimize water runoff, and reduce damage to snow removal equipment. Access to...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees

Two property owners on Howard Street in Burlington are looking to remove one of the largest trees in the city, saying it has become a safety hazard and a liability too challenging to manage. A tenant who lives on the property is commemorating its life through art. Read the story on VTDigger here: Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Skiing
WCAX

Community rallies behind 10-year-old with bone cancer

A Williamstown couple is using their artistic aptitude to make beautiful bags and help their neighbors. Vt. reconsiders PFAS protocols following EPA announcement. Vermont environmental officials are reassessing their fight against PFAS following a report from the EPA last week showing smaller amounts of the so-called forever chemicals are more harmful than previously thought.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Marshfield man killed in structure fire

Early voting in Vermont’s Primary election begins Friday. Interested in buying a Vermont general store? There’s one for sale in Strafford. Community rallies behind 10-year-old with bone cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. At just 10-years-old Marcus Bisson is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy. He was diagnosed with...
MARSHFIELD, VT
pallspera.com

133 Glenbrook Road Stowe, VT

This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 18th 2022 with a list price $1,250,000. The vibe here is fun! This stylish and architecturally designed home brings together clean lines, 10’ ceilings and walls of windows for an abundance of natural light. Upon entering this newly renovated and updated home you’ll be greeted by a glass ceiling, blue stone floor with radiant heat, large closet space and a ¾ bath beautifully tiled with the same fieldstone that surrounds the outdoor pool. The open concept kitchen features open cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and granite counter tops. The windows and open concept continue, flowing into the dining room, living room and a large sunroom currently being used as a recreational room. The primary bedroom ensuite encompasses the entire second floor featuring a walk-in closet w/custom storage, wood burning fireplace and bathroom features such as dual vessel sinks, sauna, shower, and a soaking tub. The lower level of the home has another bath and three bedrooms with floor to ceiling windows. Outside, extend the summer season in the in-ground heated pool, pool house, outdoor shower, and a large wrap around deck perfect for outdoor dining or an escape from the sun. Pool features electric heat pump, salt generator, and electric cover, for low maintenance! With winter views of Mt. Mansfield and an abundance of breathtaking landscaping, this stylish home is a truly unique and special place to live! Property is sold furnished and turnkey with some personal exceptions.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Bergamot + Amor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown couple is using their artistic aptitude to make beautiful bags and help their neighbors. Overlooking the mountains, an unsuspecting Williamstown garage has worn many hats over the years. The auto garage turned upholstery shop is now home to Bergamot + Amor. The transformation began...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
WCAX

Both markets in Burlington seeing a strong start to summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on a rainy day, The Burlington Farmer’s Market on Pine Street remains a summer staple. “Really strong start, nice days are obviously the busiest but even today is a rainy day and we’re getting traffic,” said Hannah Stearns, the director of the Burlington Farmer’s Market.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Cool it with the attack-dog approach

Peter Sterling of Renewable Energy Vermont would do well to get his facts straight before yet again trashing the Public Utility Commission for its well-reasoned decisions to deny (a very few) solar projects. In Bradford, the issue was not aesthetics but displacing land that was part of a planned retail...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police: Cricket Wireless employee attacked with a stun gun

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a phone store employee in South Burlington was attacked by a customer with a stun gun. It happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Cricket Wireless on Williston Road. South Burlington Police say they were initially called to the store for...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

College in New Hampshire to eliminate loans for undergraduate students

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term, the school’s president said. Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or...
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy